"Already a better footballer than Mbappe and Vinicius will ever be" - Fans praise Barcelona star after their 4-3 win over Real Madrid

Barcelona fans online hailed superstar Lamine Yamal for his performance in their 4-3 win over Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday, May 11. The match marked the Catalans' fourth Clasico win over their bitter rivals.

Ad

In the first fifteen minutes, Barcelona conceded twice due to Kylian Mbappe's strikes (5' and 14'). However, goals from Eric Garcia (19'), Lamine Yamal (32'), and a brace from Raphinha (34' and 45') saw them complete their comeback in the first half itself. Mbappe completed his hat-trick after finding the net the third time in the second half (70'), making it 4-3. A fifth goal from Barcelona from Fermin Lopez during stoppage time was canceled due to a foul from Gavi in the build-up.

Ad

Trending

Fans took to X to appreciate Lamine Yamal's exceptional performance against Real Madrid in the game. Apart from scoring once, he delivered three key passes and had an 89% passing accuracy. He also created three big chances, had five shots-on-target, and completed four out of seven dribbles. One X user wrote:

"Yamal is already a better footballer than Mbappe and Vinicius will ever be, talk less of Endrick."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Don’t let G/A goblins gaslight you. Lamine Yamal was absolutely the best player on the pitch. None of this Mbappe and Raphinha nonsense," another user agreed.

"Yamal best player on the planet," a fan remarked.

"This Yamal kid effortlessly turns Madrid defence to Valladolid levels," a netizen chimed in.

Fans continued to appreciate Yamal's skills and praised his performance:

Ad

"Lamine Yamal man...this is a gem and should be protected by all means," an X user commented.

"Yamal has become the youngest owner of Madrid at age 17, a Culer joked.

"Lamine Yamal one of the best talents I’ve ever seen man, and this Barca squad is non stop entertainment," a fan added.

Ad

After today's Clasico win, Barcelona are seven points clear of Real Madrid in the LaLiga table. The Catalans need two more points to officially win the league. They will next face Espanyol on May 15. A win in the game will guarantee the league title.

Note: All in-game statistics are taken from Sofascore as of writing. They are subject to change as per the website's prerogative.

"We could’ve scored more today" - Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring in 4-3 win over Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference (h/t Fabrizio Romano), Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts after the crucial 4-3 win over Real Madrid. He said:

Ad

"Barça is the club of my life, to play in a Clásico and score a goal, it's incredible. We could’ve scored more today."

Expand Tweet

Yamal has five G/A (three goals, two assists) in four appearances against Real Madrid across competitions this season. He has either scored or assisted in every game against Los Blancos in this campaign. Two of these outings were finals, as the Catalans beat their rivals 5-2 to win the Supercopa de España and 3-2 to win the Copa del Rey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More