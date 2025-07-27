"Already better than prime Ter Stegen", "Was a monster" - Fans hail Barcelona debutant's performance in 3-1 win against Vissel Kobe

Barcelona fans online were left satisfied with debutant goalkeeper Joan Garcia's performance in their 3-1 friendly win over Vissel Kobe. The pre-season friendly on Sunday, June 27, marked the Catalans' return to the pitch ahead of next season.All of Barcelona's summer signings featured against Vissel Kobe, with Joan Garcia as the starting goalkeeper. The Catalan giants signed the Spaniard for a reported €25 million from Espanyol this summer. Garcia played for 45 minutes on his debut, making two crucial inside-the-box saves. He also carried out one successful run out and maintained a 92% passing accuracy. He was replaced by Wojciech Szczesny in the 46th minute. Fans took to X to react to Joan Garcia's performance, with many hailing him as better than their usual starter, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. An X user wrote:&quot;I've seen enough Joan Garcia is already better than prime Ter Stegen.&quot;&quot;Joan Garcia still on demon mode after conceding while stegen would’ve done the statue pose everytime,&quot; another fan opined.&quot;Joan Garcia it’s so f*cking good,&quot; an X user exclaimed.&quot;Celebrating every Joan Garcia save like a goal,&quot; another person added.Fans continued to express their excitement over Garcia's impressive performance:&quot;Even though they scored Joan Garcia has made so many good saves,&quot; a Culer chimed in.&quot;Perfect game for the debutants. Joan Garcia was a moster, Roony looked sharp and scored a golazo, Rashford grew into the game and bagged a great pre-assist, Jofre held his own, and Dro came on to steal the show,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;If it was Ter Stegen that 1st shot would have been a goal, Joan Garcia is here to stay!,&quot; another netizen jibed.Note: All in-game statistics were taken from SofaScore as of writing. They are subject to change per the website's prerogative.&quot;I know there is competition in this team&quot;- When Joan Garcia made feelings clear about joining Barcelona In an interview with the club media last month, Joan Garcia shared his thoughts after joining Barcelona. The Spanish goalkeeper was open to competing with others in his position, including Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Garcia said (via Barca Universal):&quot;I know there is competition in this team, and this is normal in a big club like Barcelona. But I think competition is healthy and makes us all better. There is always a special relationship between goalkeepers, which perhaps does not exist in other positions. The daily competition between us makes us evolve.&quot;Garcia also mentioned he would be open to the coach's decision regarding the starting spot at the goal next season, amid reports of growing tension about the same. He continued:&quot;It’s up to the coach to decide, but I’m ready and willing to play if given the opportunity. If it were up to me, I would start training tomorrow.&quot;With Ter Stegen set to undergo back surgery, Joan Garcia appears to be in pole position to be a starter next season. Wojciech Szczesny, who renewed his contract with Barcelona this summer, is also reportedly open to a secondary role. The Spain international's performance against Vissel Kobe further strengthens his position to be the undisputed starter.