“Already the most insufferable player in Real Madrid history” - Journalist makes outrageous Kylian Mbappe claim

A journalist in the Spanish media has made an outrageous claim about Kylian Mbappe ahead of his potential decision to join Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old forward has been at the center of controversy, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract set to expire this summer. There have been rumors about Mbappe having decided on a move to Spain already, with reports from Le Parisien (via GFFN) claiming that he will join Madrid after he leaves PSG.

However, the report has also claimed that the Frenchman has not yet informed the Parisians of his decision to leave them. It is expected that he will do so, based on an agreement he reportedly has with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Madrid have been open about their interest in Kylian Mbappe's services, and he nearly moved to the club two years ago before extending his deal with PSG. While the incident upset Los Blancos at the time, they have been willing to let it slide and make another push for him. This time around, though, Mbappe may not have many friends in the Spanish media.

Mbappe is yet to join the Madridistas or even announce that he will be leaving PSG. Yet, AS and El Chiringuito journalist Tomas Roncero has already lambasted the 25-year-old, terming him "the most insufferable player" in Madrid's history. Speaking to Cadena SER, the journalist slammed Mbappe, saying (via GFFN):

“Whatever he does, he is already the most insufferable player in Real Madrid’s history. It’s really tedious. He must admit that he made a mistake in coming here. The debt that he owes to Real Madrid is almost impossible to pay."

Roncero warned Kylian Mbappe:

"He must own up to his error and know that money is not the most important thing. Everything leads us to believe that he won’t extend in Paris. If he does, it’ll be really Machiavellian."

Financial hurdles for Kylian Mbappe in potential Real Madrid move

The Madridistas are highly interested in signing Kylian Mbappe, but they will not do so at the detriment of their finances. Currently with the Parisians, Mbappe's wage is reportedly a massive $100 million every year, but Los Blancos will not be able to meet up to that bill.

The 2018 World Cup winner will have to renegotiate his wage, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who shared on Caught Offside (via PSG Talk):

“Another crucial detail to be aware of – in case Mbappe accepts this proposal from Real Madrid, the salary he’d be taking would be very different from what he currently earns at PSG."

Romano added:

"I can’t say precisely how much right now, but if he completes the move, it would be a lower salary – this is important because Real Madrid has always wanted Mbappe but on their conditions. Still, the Spanish giants feel their exchange has been very positive.”

Kylian Mbappe will likely accept a reduced wage, especially if he does eventually leave France for a stint in Spain this summer.