"Already one of the best in the world" - Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says it will be an honor to play with Erling Haaland

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, calling the Norwegian “one of the best in the world.”

Several reports have linked Haaland with a transfer to FC Barcelona in recent months. The Blaugrana are reportedly eager to secure the striker’s services from Borussia Dortmund next summer and are prepared to take extreme measures for it.

Such strong rumors are capable of unsettling even the most confident footballers, but Aubameyang is not one to throw in the towel. Instead of fearing for his place in the team, the Gabon international has stated that he is always up for “healthy competition.”

Discussing the 21-year-old’s possible transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the former Arsenal striker told Sport:

“It would be an honour to play with Haaland at Barcelona. I am always prepared for a healthy competition with my teammates.”

The no.9, who has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances for Dortmund so far, is widely hailed for his pace, athleticism, and physicality. Discussing the young forward’s best traits, Aubameyang added:

“I am not a coach, but I think he is a ‘crack’. He scores a lot of goals, he has a very good physique, and a lot of speed. It’s very rare, because he is very ‘big’ but runs a lot. It’s incredible.”

The 32-year-old striker wrapped up the interview with high praise for the Norwegian goal machine. The former Dortmund striker added:

“For his age, he is already one of the best in the world.”

Aubameyang has so far featured in three La Liga games for Barcelona, registering three goals. He scored a hat-trick against Valencia on his full debut for the Catalan giants on Sunday.

Haaland and Aubameyang could form a formidable pair at Barcelona

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona are willing to pay the release clause & the commissions to sign Erling Haaland; they also offer him to be the leader of a winning project & a matching salary.

[🎖️] | FC Barcelona are willing to pay the release clause & the commissions to sign Erling Haaland; they also offer him to be the leader of a winning project & a matching salary. @ferrancorreas [🎖️] 🚨🚨| FC Barcelona are willing to pay the release clause & the commissions to sign Erling Haaland; they also offer him to be the leader of a winning project & a matching salary.@ferrancorreas [🎖️]

Considering the way Aubameyang started his Barca career, it is hard to imagine him playing second fiddle to any striker in the world.

So, if the Blaugrana do end up moving for Haaland in the summer, we won’t be surprised to see Xavi deploy two strikers up top.

With Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati providing width and Pedri and Frenkie de Jong pulling strings from midfield, it could be a sight to behold.

With the two former Dortmund strikers leading the line, Barca could once again establish themselves as an unstoppable force in European football.

Edited by Samya Majumdar