"Already searching for a new job"- Fans react as Manchester United star spotted hanging out alongside Tommy Fury ahead of latter's fight with KSI

Manchester United's former captain Harry Maguire was caught in photographs with boxer Tommy Fury in a training ring, which has seen fans react on social media.

Their meeting took place in advance of Fury's highly anticipated fight against internet personality and amateur boxer KSI, as part of the MF&DAZN: X Series Prime event.

Scheduled for October 14, the six-round cruiserweight contest is to be held at the prestigious Manchester Arena, with the main event's ring walks projected for approximately 10 p.m.

The unlikely friendship between Maguire and Fury caught the attention of the fans, sparking a multitude of reactions on social media. While it remains unclear whether Maguire's encounter with Fury was a one-time thing or something deeper, the optics of the situation have fueled speculation among fans.

The Manchester United defender has notably found himself in the spotlight for his poor performances for the club in recent games. He was recently stripped of the captain's armband and seemed to be on the verge of an exit to another club.

However, he has remained at Old Trafford, where he has lost the love of the fans, some of whom took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to his photo with Tommy Fury:

Former Manchester United captain Steve Bruce shows support for Harry Maguire

Amidst a wave of public anger and criticism aimed at Harry Maguire, former Manchester United captain Steve Bruce has shown support for the embattled defender.

Maguire has faced increasing scrutiny and disparagement from both home and away supporters over the past year and a half, jeopardizing his standing at his club.

Bruce expressed his viewpoints on Simon Jordan's 'Up Front' podcast, where he deemed the criticism targeted at Maguire as unprecedented and egregious.

He criticized the level of disdain that fans have directed at Maguire (via The People's Person):

“It’s got to the level where I don’t think any of us have really seen it. From the supporters, whether you’re England or even when we go to Scotland the other day, they’re almost ridiculing him."

Bruce went on to commend Maguire’s contributions to the England national team since his induction, stating that the vitriol he has received verges on ridicule and is unwarranted.

He said:

“The actual stuff that he’s getting, it borders on ridicule and I don’t like that. They’re taking the p— and that’s not great. And let’s be fair, still Gareth picks him, I don’t think he’s ever let England down."

Both fans and pundits will be keenly watching to see how Maguire responds—both on and off the pitch—in the days and weeks to come.

If he is unable to improve his performances and secure a place at Old Trafford, an exit could remain on the cards.

Last season, he made just eight Premier League starts, and it seems as though he may not make another for Manchester United.