"Already thinking about it" - Real Madrid star sends warning to Arsenal after 3-0 loss 

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has issued a warning to Arsenal after Los Blancos suffered a 3-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti's side faced the Gunners in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 8.

After a goalless first half, Bukayo Saka earned his side a free-kick after David Alaba fouled him. England international Declan Rice stepped up to break the deadlock and scored a 30-yard free-kick to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute.

Rice doubled the lead 12 minutes later with another spectacular free-kick straight into the top right corner, which went past a leaping Thibaut Courtois. In the 75th minute, Mikel Merino scored Arsenal's third goal, courtesy of Myles Lewis-Skelly's assist.

Following the game, Spanish defender Raul Asencio shared a post on Instagram warning the Gunners ahead of the second leg. He wrote in the caption:

"This isn't over yet, the Bernabeu remains. Already thinking about it. #HalaMadrid."

Mikel Arteta's side will visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16, with a three-goal lead.

Arsenal's Declan Rice creates UCL history with free-kick brace during 3-0 win over Real Madrid

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has become the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score two goals via direct free kicks in a knockout stage match. The Englishman scored two second-half free kicks and guided the Gunners towards a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal.

Declan Rice also won one duel, made one clearance and one interception. The former West Ham United star was awarded the Player of the Match accolade for his stellar performance against Real Madrid. He said about his performance after the match (via Arseblog News):

"It's been in the locker! I've hit the wall too many times where it's gone over the bar, and originally I was going to cross it, and then I just saw the wall, and the goalkeeper's position, and I see the outside of the wall, and it went in."

He added:

"And then the second one, I just had the confidence, and I hit it, and yeah, it's not going to hit me yet, because there's another leg to go, and I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm over the moon. I don't mean to be cliche, but in a few years' time I think this will hit me. What I've done tonight is really special."

Next up, the Gunners will host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 12, in a Premier League clash.

