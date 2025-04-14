"Already thinking about Wednesday" - Vinicius Jr. sends message to Real Madrid fans ahead of Arsenal UCL clash 

Vinicius Jr. has fired up Real Madrid fans with a passionate message ahead of the team's UEFA Champions League showdown against Arsenal. This came after they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on Sunday (April 13).

Los Blancos will lock horns with the Gunners for the second leg of the UCL quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (April 16).

After a hard-fought three points in domestic action against Alaves, Vinicius emphasized that Real Madrid are fully focused on the upcoming challenge with Arsenal and ready to give everything in front of their home crowd.

On Sunday, April 14, Vinicius posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption:

"Already thinking about Wednesday!!! We're ready and looking forward to it. We'll wait for you at the Bernabéu and we'll try everything. WE ARE THE REAL!!! 🤍 HALAMADRID! 🤍''

Real Madrid have their work cut out for them in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal match with Arsenal. Following a 3-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg, the Spanish giants will have to secure a four-goal lead in the return leg to eliminate Mikel Arteta’s side or get at least a three-goal lead to level the contest.

Vinicius has continued to be a key player for Los Blancos. In the ongoing season, he has made 33 goal contributions in 44 appearances across competitions.

Eduardo Camavinga says Real Madrid needs to give a ‘‘very serious performance’’ in UCL showdown with Arsenal

Apart from Vinicius, Eduardo Camavinga also urged Real Madrid to be at their best in what he believed would be a great game against the Gunners. However, in what would come as a blow for Los Blancos, Camavinga will miss the return leg at the Bernabeu after he was given his marching orders for a second bookable offense (kicking the ball away after the referee had blown the whistle).

The Frenchman said after his side’s win over Alaves on Sunday (via the club’s website):

“We have to give a very serious performance. We have to attack, press and we need the Madrid fans. I'm looking forward to Wednesday - we need all your support. It will be a great game and we need all the Real Madrid fans around the world”.

Dani Ceballos also expressed optimism about turning around a complicated result:

“We need players who give two hundred percent and a devoted fan base, who believe like we believe. We are all stronger together. On Wednesday, we will have an incredible atmosphere at the Bernabéu to turn around a very complicated result.”

Should Real Madrid pull off a comeback in the second leg and get past Arsenal, they will face the winners of the tie between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Aston Villa in the semifinals.

