"Already won two competitions and I dream a lot of winning a third" - Portugal manager Fernando Santos says he wants to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has expressed his desire to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup following his side's 2-0 win against North Macedonia in the play-off final.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes scored a brace to secure the win on the night and book Portugal a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following the game, Santos heaped praised onto his side and his opponents. He said:

"I have already won two competitions and I dream a lot of winning a third. I have to congratulate the players for the fantastic attitude they had. In the first 10 minutes we couldn't get it right, I said that this North Macedonia team knew how to play. It was not what was thought of them."

Fernando Santos also praised the fans for their support throughout the night. He said:

"There was a spirit of mutual help and a great support from the public. It was a deserved and fair victory. I don't remember any great goalscoring situation for their team. We created chances to score. We have all the merit in the World Cup. Fortunately, the 11 million Portuguese will have the opportunity to have Portugal in the World Cup."

When asked about what his side can do to win the World Cup, Santos replied:

"Let's go with time. There is a previous competition and with time we will prepare for the Worlds."

Portugal will participate in the UEFA Nations League in June ahead of the World Cup in November.

"I'm really happy" - Santos on Portugal qualifying for the 2022 World Cup

Santos' side have booked their place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Santos was also overjoyed that the fans will be able to watch their nation at the World Cup. He said:

"I'm really happy, our people will be able to see their national team at the World Cup. The team showed great commitment The boys played as a team throughout the match against a difficult opponent, as demonstrated by North Macedonia in the first ten minutes. After a phase in which we lowered ourselves too much, we started to find the right gates and we made good use of the restarts."

