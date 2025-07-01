“Although ‘never’ is a strong word” - Cristiano Ronaldo makes confident claim about new role after retirement as player

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a confident assertion about taking on a new role after ending his playing career. The 40-year-old claimed that he doesn't envision himself being a manager in the next 'five, 10 or even 20 years'.

Ronaldo is widely considered to be one of the greatest players in football history. Playing for world-class sides like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, he has dominated the sport for nearly two decades.

The Portugal captain has racked up an eye-watering 938 goals and 257 assists in 1281 appearances across all competitions. Recently, he put pen-to-paper on a contract extension to continue with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Although Ronaldo is set to be on the field for the foreseeable future, there has been much speculation about his off-the-field endeavours after retirement. While he has a number of business ventures and investments, many fans have opined that his experience in the footballing world would make him an elite manager.

The two-time UEFA Nations League-winning skipper downplayed these rumours right after signing a two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr. Speaking to the club's official media channels, he said (via GOAL):

"Being a coach? Right now, I can say I will never be one, although 'never' is a strong word. The reality is that it's not in my plans in five, 10, or even 20 years. But as we know, life is full of surprises."

Up next, Cristiano Ronaldo will likely be seen in action in Al-Nassr's first competitive fixture of the 2025-26 season, the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Ittihad on August 19.

"There is another life after football" - When Cristiano Ronaldo made claim about post-retirement plans

Even in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked whether he would take up a coaching role after his playing days are over.

The then-31-year-old Portugal superstar claimed that he would love to 'live like a king' after his retirement. Speaking to Spanish magazine Papel, he said (via Mirror):

"There is another life after football. I think at first it will be tough, but if you ask me now if I want to coach, I would say no - neither as a club manager nor a president. You can say you have the best job, money, cars, houses... but that is not everything. One example: On Saturday, there's boxing on in Las Vegas and I would like to take my family and friends, but I can't because I have no time. But after (I retire) I want to live like a king."

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has distanced himself from management, he has expressed interest in becoming a club owner. He could take inspiration from his ex-teammates David Beckham (Inter Miami) and Manchester United's Class of '92 (Salford City) if he wishes to make a foray into team ownership in the near future.

