Alvaro Benito reveals top prospect in Real Madrid academy 

Former Real Madrid youth coach Alvaro Benito has revealed who he considers to be the top prospect at the club's academy.

Speaking to Spanish radio station El Larguero, Benito stated that Bruno Iglesias is the player he is tipping for greatness.

“Bruno Iglesias is a player with spectacular conditions, he is a player similar to Kaka. He is the best talent there is in La Fabrica at the moment.”

The 17-year-old currently stars with Real Madrid's Juvenil A as a playmaker. His versatility means he can be deployed across several different positions, including on either flank.

Iglesias recently signed a contract that will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2023. He is believed to be in line for a step-up to the senior team.

In his most recent game, he provided three assists to garner headlines. His performances have led to him being described as the next big thing in the Spanish capital.

Can the new generation of youngsters from the Real Madrid academy make their mark?

Although Real Madrid are more famed for signing cross-border superstars, the club's academy has provided its fair share of talented superstars.

The likes of Raul Gonzalez, Guti and Manolo Sanchis all came through the club's academy. Others like Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Lucas Vazquez are currently flying the La Fabricia flag high in the first team.

Real Madrid are defending champions of the UEFA Youth League under the management of the legendary Raul. Big things are expected from the current crop of youngsters in the academy.

Apart from Bruno Iglesias, there are other talented players in the 2003 generation of La Fabricia, including Israel Salazar (striker) and Alvaro Carrillo (centre-back).

Zinedine Zidane will surely be keeping a keen eye on some of these youngsters with a view to blooding them with the senior team.

The negative financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic means that clubs do not have an abundance of money to spend in the market.

Changing policies could see clubs look inwards to bolster their playing personnel. In this regard, Real Madrid are well-stocked. However, it remains to be seen whether the talented academy players will be given the requisite backing to make their mark with the first team.