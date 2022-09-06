"Always been a few clubs sniffing around" - Transfer insider says Arsenal have been following exciting midfielder for many years

Arsenal have reportedly been keeping tabs on promising Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley since his academy days in London.

O'Riley joined the Hoops from Milton Keynes Dons for around £1.5 million in January this year. He has recently turned a lot of heads with his dynamic performances at the centre of the park.

A skilful operator with an eye for a pass, the 21-year-old came through the ranks of Fulham before leaving in the summer of 2020. After spending six months as a free agent, he secured a move to MK Dons, where he registered ten goals and eight assists in 54 appearances across competitions. A year later, Celtic snapped him up.

Since arriving in Scotland, O'Riley has become a crucial part of Ange Postecoglou's side. He helped them win the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership, contributing four goals and two assists, playing only half the season.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer insider Dean Jones said that O'Riley has been on Arsenal's radar for several years. He said:

"O'Riley is someone who has been on their watchlist for years. Since he was coming through at Fulham, he was a player they were keeping tabs on. To varying degrees, he hadn't quite lived up to his billing at that point."

He added:

"At MK Dons and Celtic, he has displayed some traits that could show he is a top talent, and there has always been a few clubs sniffing around for him."

Earlier this summer, Arsenal were in a race to acquire O'Riley, along with Liverpool, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, as per ESPN. Celtic reportedly value the player at £20 million.

During the ongoing campaign, O'Riley has elevated his game to another level. The Denmark U21 international has contributed five assists in six league games so far.

O'Riley is expected to feature in Celtic's UEFA Champions League Group F opener against Real Madrid on Tuesday (September 6).

Arsenal failed to lure Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz away from Villa Park

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal made a late effort to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz on deadline day of the recently concluded summer transfer window.

He said:

"They tried until the end to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. But Aston Villa said no to £25 million plus add-ons. They wanted to keep the player."

Romano added:

"And now Douglas Luiz is staying; he's out of contract next summer, so keep an eye on him because the feeling is that around January, many top clubs will jump into it to sign him as a free agent."

Arsenal will open their UEFA Europa League campaign at FC Zurich on Thursday.

