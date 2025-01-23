"Always competing and always giving their best" - Inter Miami star reveals what he's learnt from Lionel Messi and other superstars at club

Inter Miami midfielder Santiago Morales is all praise for captain Lionel Messi and his other experienced teammates. The 17-year-old has impressed for the Herons in pre-season.

Morales scored the winning penalty as Javier Mascherano's side saw off Club America on penalties. The Liga MX side dominated the early exchanges, bossing possession and breaking the deadlock through Henry Martin just past the half-hour mark.

The Herons, though, \responded swiftly, with Messi scoring the equaliser as the two teams headed to the break on level terms. America were back in front, thanks to Israel Reyes, in the 53rd minute, but Mascherano's side forced penalties through Aviles' injury-time leveller.

In the ensuing shootout, Morales sealed victory for the MLS side as Mascherano's Miami reign kicked off with a win. The 17-year-old said about his illustrious teammates like Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba (via GOAL):

“What they teach most is the desire to win and always compete. They are players with a great track record, who are hungry to win and compete in every training session and match. That’s what they transmit, always competing and always giving their best.”

The former Barcelona quartet of Messi, Suarez, Busquets and Alba helped the Herons to their first Supporters' Shield trophy for topping the MLS regular season in 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Inter Miami's Lionel Messi for most career wins

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo eclipsed his arch-rival Lionel Messi following his side's 3-1 Saudi Super League win against Al-Khaleej earlier this week. His brace took his career total to 919 for club and country, the most in the history of the game.

With the win, Ronaldo broke a tie with Messi (829) for the most victories for club and country as he continues to go strong just weeks away from his 40th birthday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is nearly 70 goals clear of Messi (850) as he shows little signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Ronaldo has now scored a staggering 456 goals after turning 30, while the younger Messi (37) has 285. The Argentine, though, has won a record 46 titles for club and country, including two last year - the Copa America 2024 with Argentina and the aforementioned Supporters' Shield with the Herons.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has won 35 titles, with his last coming more than three years ago - the 2020-21 Coppa Italia with Juventus.

