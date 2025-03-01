“Always doing everything but playing good”, “You’re wasting goals” - Real Madrid fans turn against superstar after 2-1 loss to Betis

A section of Real Madrid fans on X have slammed Vinicius Junior after he struggled to make an impact during their 2-1 loss against Real Betis. The two sides locked horns in their LaLiga clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday, March 1.

Los Blancos got off to the perfect start after Ferland Mendy squared to the ball to Brahim Diaz who tapped home to break the deadlock in the 10th minute. However, the hosts responded well with Johnny Cardoso heading home 24 minutes later to level the scores.

Real Betis dominated proceedings soon after and were rewarded in the 53rd minute after Antonio Rudiger fouled Jesus Rodriguez in the box to concede a penalty. Former Real Madrid star Isco converted a minute later to ensure his side secured all three points.

Vinicius down the left wing, playing all 90 minutes of the game. However, he had a poor outing as he could not register a goal contribution. As per FotMob, the 24-year-old landed one shot on target from his only attempt. He completed four dribbles from an attempted 11 (36 percent accuracy), delivered zero crosses from four attempts, and lost 11 duels.

One Real Madrid fan posted:

"VINICIUS IS THE WORST PLAYER IN THE HISTORY OF THIS CLUB. ALWAYS COMPLAINS ALWAYS CRIES ALWAYS DOING EVERYTHING BUT PLAYING GOOD. The way some of these fans praise him I think they don’t have braincells."

Another fan tweeted:

"Vinicius learn to pass ball. You're wasting goals"

Other fans reacted below:

"Couldn’t agree more since he lost ballon d or, and mbappe outshined him. He isn’t the same. Lazy, crying, seeking attention. Even rodrygo better in LW," one fan commented

"He’s genuinely a liability in away matches," another insisted

"Antony is better than Vinicius in everyone’s book unless those who smoke," one fan stated

"We need to have a conversation about vinicius ghosting games in laliga..walks and can't get subbed out. He is outgrowing himself," another chimed in

"We deserved to lose" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes honest admission following Real Betis loss

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted his side deserved to lose following their 2-1 defeat to Real Betis. He also boldly claimed that Los Blancos would not be able to defeat Atletico Madrid (March 4) in their upcoming clash if they operated at the same level.

The visitors had more possession with 59 percent of the ball. However, Real Betis looked more dangerous going forward, landing 18 shots in total with three being on target (xG of 2.24). Meanwhile, Real Madrid only mustered nine shots with two being on target (xG of 1.15).

Following the game, Ancelotti said (via @MadridXtra on X):

“We deserved to lose, we played a very bad game."

“If we play like this vs Atletico, we will not win.”

Los Blancos remain second in the LaLiga standings with 54 points from 26 games, behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference. However, the latter notably have a game in hand.

They will next face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at home on Tuesday, March 4.

