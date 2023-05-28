"Always been a fan" - Barcelona star confirms plans to stay amid interest from PSG and Manchester United

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has confirmed his plan to stay at the Camp Nou by reaffirming his love for the club.

The Frenchman's contract is up next year, and he's rumoured with an exit as PSG and Manchester United have expressed interest. PSG are set to lose Lionel Messi this summer, as the Argentine is confirmed to leave. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are looking to bolster their squad with UEFA Champions League football set to return to Old Trafford next season.

Dembele is seen as a viable option for both, but the 26-year-old is content with life in Barcelona and is set to stay put. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“I feel so good at Barcelona. I hope to become a very, very great player here. I’ve supported this club ever since I was young, always been a fan."

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 in a €105 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. He has suffered plenty of injury concerns since then, missing 119 games across competitions.

The Frenchman has scored 40 goals and 41 assists in 183 appearances across competitions and lifted seven titles, including three in La Liga. His influence on the side has grown under Xavi, who has brought out the best out of several first-team players since becoming the coach in November 2021.

Due to Barcelona's financial crisis right now, Dembele was on the verge of leaving the club last year, with Chelsea appearing to be his next destination, only to sign an extension in July last year.

Dembele a key player for Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has breathed new life into his Barcelona career under Xavi and demonstrated his importance to the club once again this season.

Before succumbing to a hamstring injury in February this year that derailed his campaign, the Frenchman was having a great run in La Liga. In 18 appearances, he scored five goals and made five assists, including a hat-trick in the win over Athletic Bilbao.

Dembele played a key role in laying the groundwork of their title glory, and if he remains fit, he could produce bigger numbers.

