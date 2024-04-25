"Always the game everyone looks forward to" - Gabby Agbonlahor makes score prediction for Tottenham vs Arsenal

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has predicted Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal to be an exciting game. The north London derby is set for Sunday, April 28 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Agbonlahor highlighted that both teams like to play attacking football. He anticipated an end-to-end game, with the Gunners emerging victorious by a 3-2 scoreline. Casting his prediction on talkSPORT, the former Aston Villa striker said:

"Big big game. This is always the game everyone looks forward to. You always see goals, end-to-end, two teams that want to play attacking football. I think Spurs, two weeks without a game, that rest would help them."

Agbonlahor added:

"But Arsenal, they're fighting for the title. They need to win every game. I think they're gonna show that in this game. I'm gonna go for a high-scoring 3-2 win for Arsenal."

Spurs last played on April 13 and were hammered 4-0 at St. James' Park by Newcastle United. As for the Gunners, they demolished Chelsea 5-0 in their previous game at the Emirates on April 23. Mikel Arteta's team would look to put on yet another masterclass display against a London rival.

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League title charge with 77 points from 34 matches. Spurs, meanwhile, are fifth with 60 points from 32 matches. While Arteta's side are aiming to win the league, Spurs are keen on securing a top-four finish. With both teams having their own aspirations, the backdrop is set for an enthralling north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal: last five derby results

Arsenal have won three of the last five north London derbies, and Spurs have won only one. Their previous encounter, earlier this season at the Emirates, is the only draw in the last five meetings (2-2) between the two London rivals.

Spurs last won the derby in the 2021-22 season when they managed a 3-0 triumph at home. The Gunners, meanwhile, are undefeated in the last three north London derbies. They won both clashes last season and drew earlier this season.

The contest this weekend will mark their 176th meeting in all competitions. The Gunners have won 73 of those matches with Spurs recording 53 wins and 49 encounters have ended in draws.