"Always given his teams the best" - Marcelo claims Cristiano Ronaldo can play in any team in the world despite not having speed he had before

Former Real Madrid superstar Marcelo made a defiant claim about his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian left-back opined that Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo, despite losing his pace by a slight margin due to age, could still play for any team in the world.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Martin Ainstein, Marcelo said (via MARCA):

"When we start playing football, we know it's not forever. It's clear that he no longer has the speed he had before, but he can play for any team in the world. He has always given his teams the best. We're talking about a player who has been in the FIFA eleven in a row for 17 years, from The Best"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo played 332 matches together as teammates for Real Madrid. The duo terrorized opposition teams' defenses with their link-ups down the left flank of Real Madrid. They even combined for a total of 33 goals for Los Blancos.

They also won a lot of trophies (16) together during their time at the Spanish club. Marcelo continued playing for Los Blancos even after Ronaldo's departure.

When asked about the 25 trophies he won at Real Madrid, the full-back said:

"I always live in the moment and the moment is now. I only have words of gratitude to all those who have surrounded me. They have always helped me feel like myself."

He added:

"Soccer has a part that makes you feel more than what you are. You win with 18 years titles and you can be wrong, but you have to have people who put your feet on the ground."

Marcelo most recently played for the Greek side Olympiakos. His contract, however, was terminated due to fitness issues. He is currently a free agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Marcelo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has settled into life in Saudi Arabia quite well. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in five matches for Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr.

According to Fichajes, Ronaldo wants Al-Nasst to snap up his former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo on a free transfer. The Brazilian is currently without a club.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will return to action on February 25 as they take on Damac in an away clash in the SPL.

Rudi Garcia's team are second in the SPL table with 40 points from 17 matches. Al-Ittihad are the current leaders with 41 points from 18 games.

