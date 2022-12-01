"Always good to bring former players in" - Jaap Stam believes Manchester United could be Premier League title contenders if they hire club legend

Dutch legend Jaap Stam has advised Manchester United to bring back club legend Edwin van der Sar, claiming that his recruitment would help United fight for the biggest trophies.

Van der Sar, widely hailed as one of the best goalkeepers in English Premier League history, has enjoyed much success as a board member at Ajax. Since Van der Sar’s appointment in 2016, the Eredivisie outfit have enjoyed domestic dominance, winning three league titles, two Dutch Cups, and one Dutch Super Cup.

Stam, who was part of United’s treble-winning team in 1999, has backed his old club to bring Van der Sar back into the fold. Stam believes it is always a good idea to bring in former players and thinks Van der Sar would be able to help the Red Devils become more competitive.

𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣 ⚡️🇾🇪 @Caleb_Mufc After getting the glazers out.



The next step should be making Edwin Van Der Sar DOF. After getting the glazers out.The next step should be making Edwin Van Der Sar DOF. https://t.co/nCLqgYLNdq

Speaking to Football Betting, the former Netherlands international said:

“I think it would be very good for Manchester United if they bring back Edwin van der Sar. He's been doing a very good job at Ajax.

“Manchester United eventually want to get back to being in the Champions League and competing for the league title every year so they need to bring in quality people who can do the business and if Edwin can do that then Manchester United need to go for it. I think it's always good to bring former players in.”

Van der Sar played 266 games for the Mancunians between 2005 and 2011, keeping a staggering 135 clean sheets. He won four Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and two EFL Cups with United, amongst other honors.

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo receives jaw-dropping offer

After severing ties with Manchester United by mutual consent, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently representing Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a free agent. Given his stature in world football, he should not be short of suitors in the January transfer window.

According to CBS Sports’ James Benge, Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are prepared to make Ronaldo the highest-paid athlete of all time after the World Cup. They have reportedly offered Ronaldo a three-year contract, worth $225 million, to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a 3-year contract worth $225 million.



(Source: 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a 3-year contract worth $225 million.(Source: @jamesbenge 🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a 3-year contract worth $225 million. 🇸🇦(Source: @jamesbenge) https://t.co/MdIiPYrjSD

Accepting the offer would practically mark the end of the European chapter for the Portuguese sensation. Given how competitive the 37-year-old is, he might hesitate to move to a practically unknown (to most European football followers) footballing league just for compensation alone.

Get Tunisia vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes