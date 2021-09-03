"Always good to be recognized as a world record breaker" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving Guinness World Records recognition

Cristiano Ronaldo received the Guinness World Record award for becoming the leading goalscorer in international football, surpassing former Iranian forward Ali Daei.

The 36-year-old Portuguese superstar netted two goals against Ireland during Portugal's World Cup Qualifiers which took Ronaldo's tally to 111 international goals, surpassing the previous record which was 109.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate becoming a Guinness World Record holder. In his post, the Manchester United striker said he wants to take the tally to even higher numbers:

Ronaldo captioned the post:

"Thank you to the Guiness World Records. Always good to be recognized as a world record breaker. Let’s keep trying to set the numbers even higher!"

Cristiano Ronaldo made history in sensational fashion, netting two late goals to help Portugal record a 2-1 comeback win against the Republic of Ireland. The 36-year-old now has 111 international goals for Portugal in 180 caps which gives him a goal-to-game ratio of 0.62.

Apart from being the top scorer on the international front, Cristiano Ronaldo is also the leading scorer in UEFA Champions League and European Championships. He is also Real Madrid's all-time record goalscorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is thrilled to break the international goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that out of all the records he has broken in his illustrious career, none are as special as breaking the international top scorer record with Portugal.

He wrote on Instagram:

"From all the records that I have broken during my career – and fortunately there have been a few – this one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud."

The Manchester United number 7 has also thanked his Portuguese teammates for helping him achieve this famous milestone and is ready to add more to the 111 goals he has already scored.

"Thank you Portugal. Thanks to all my teammates and opponents for making this journey so unforgettable. Let’s keep meeting inside the pitch in the years to come! I’m not closing the count just yet."

Cristiano Ronaldo has secured a dream return to Manchester United after deciding not to renew his contract with Juventus. He is expected to make his first appearance of his second Manchester United stint against Newcastle United on the 11th of September at Old Trafford, donning the hallowed number 7 shirt.

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 greatest full-backs of all time

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee