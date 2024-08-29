"Always an honor" - Manchester United star reacts on social media as he returns to England squad after Euro 2024 snub

Manchester United star Harry Maguire is honored to get the England call-up after missing the 2024 European Championships this summer. The centre-back took to social media to express gratitude for his selection.

Maguire suffered a calf injury towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign. As a result, the 31-year-old defender missed Manchester United's last five games of the season.

Since he was unable to regain fitness on time, England boss Gareth Southgate decided not to select him for the Euro 2024 in Germany. Maguire certainly must've rued his absence, as the Three Lions went on to the final but lost to Spain.

Southgate then announced last month his decision to step down as England manager after eight years in charge. The Three Lions have now appointed Lee Carsley as interim manager ahead of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Carsley has named his squad to face the Republic of Ireland in their preliminary fixture of the tournament on September 7, and Maguire has made the cut.

The Manchester United centre-back posted an image of the squad list and wrote on Instagram:

"Always an honor."

Harry Maguire reacts to England call-up (Source: Instagram)

Harry Maguire has made 209 appearances since his arrival at Manchester United, recording 11 goals and eight assists.

Lee Carsley explains Manchester United star's exclusion from England squad

Lee Carsley has opened up about his selections for the England squad, particularly Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison's exclusion.

Rashford was snubbed by Gareth Southgate for the Euro 2024 squad after a poor campaign with the Red Devils last season. He scored just eight goals in all competitions, displaying underwhelming form.

Rashford has failed to earn a spot in Lee Carsley's squad for the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League as well. The England boss has explained that there are players he considers are ahead of Rashford and Maddison.

Carsley said (via UtdDistrict):

"I think it’s probably not a case of why they’re not in. I just think at the minute there’s players, you know, ahead of them. They’re both players that have done really well for England and their clubs in the past."

However, Carsley also stated that the two players would certainly merit consideration in the future. He added:

“They’re players that are definitely on the radar. I’ve watched them live, both players. Yeah, so they’re definitely players that are going to get considered for the future.”

United will next face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, September 1.

