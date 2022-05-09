"Always been my idol" – 19-year-old Brazilian forward admits he dreams of playing alongside Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Santos youngster Marcos Leonardo has revealed that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo inspires him.

The 19-year-old has been on the radar of several European clubs and is expected to make a move in the near future.

He was speaking in an exclusive interview with Goal.com and was asked to name the players who inspired him.

"There are several that I am inspired by, Ricardo Oliveira, I've liked him since I was little. Romario, Adriano, Luis Suarez, Ronaldo Fenomeno and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been my idol since I was little.''

He, however, emphasized that the Manchester United number seven is the player he would most like to play alongside.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, who has always been my idol, and I always dream of playing with him. The first is him.''

Marcos Leonardo scored over 100 goals for the Santos youth teams before making his first-team debut in September 2020.

He has gone on to make 84 appearances in all competitions for the Brazilian giants, scoring 20 goals and providing four assists.

His form for the Peixe was enough to see him placed 14th on Goal.com's 2022 NXGN list of the best youngsters in football.

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo completed an emotional return to Manchester United last summer, 13 years after departing Old Trafford as the best player in the world.

However, his second coming has not been the fairytale return many dreamed of at the start of the campaign.

The Red Devils have been bedeviled by inconsistencies and terrible displays on the field. This has ruled them out of the running for a top four finish, while they are also on course for their worst points return and most goals conceded in the Premier League era.

However, it is not for a lack of effort on Cristiano Ronaldo's part.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 39 matches in all competitions, making him by far the club's most productive forward.

The 37-year-old signed a two-year contract in 2021 and with one year to go on the deal, there are reports that he could depart Old Trafford this summer.

He had a meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson on Monday, with his future at the club reportedly discussed.

With Manchester United set to undergo a rebuild in the coming months, it remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of the club's future plans.

