“Always keep that smile” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother sends special wishes to Portugal superstar and Georgina Rodriguez’s kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's household is buzzing with jubilations as the Portugal football superstar and partner Georgina Rodriguez's twins, Eva and Mateo, celebrate their sixth birthday.

At the forefront of these celebrations was the twins' doting grandmother Dolores Aveiro, who took to social media to shower affection on her grandchildren.

"Congratulations, my loves! May you have a very happy day, Grandma loves you very much. Always keep that smile going. Kisses," Dolores penned in the caption of a snapshot featuring the birthday twins.

According to Portuguese radio Hiper Fm, Dolores Aveiro's sentimental tribute was complemented by another warm wish from Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro, who sent her nephew and niece birthday greetings.

October 2021 saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez sharing the exciting news of expecting twins, a journey that has been marked with both joy and sorrow. The former Manchester United talisman announced the devastating loss of their baby boy, prompting an outpour of tribute worldwide.

Despite this heartbreaking incident, the couple introduced their baby girl, Bella, to the world in May last year. Cristiano Ronaldo's tribe now counts five children. Three of his children came into the world through the aid of two surrogate mothers, according to The Sun.

The eldest, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, was born on June 17, 2010, in the United States. The 11-year-old is affectionately referred to as 'Cristianinho' within the family, a diminutive form of Cristiano, symbolizing 'little Cristiano'.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez visit Madrid from Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's romance ignited in 2016, during the Portuguese icon's stint at Real Madrid. Fast forward to today, and the couple resides in Riyadh, following Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient and his partner were recently spotted in Madrid on a brief trip, making the CR7 Pestana Hotel their temporary abode. However, rumors have begun swirling, suggesting Ronaldo's desire to leave Riyadh just five months into his stay for a return to the Spanish capital.

His transfer to Al-Nassr in January came as a bolt from the blue and catapulted his earnings to approximately £173 million per year, putting him atop the highest wage earners in football. Despite the staggering wage packet, Ronaldo experienced a bitter pill of defeat recently as he missed out on the Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr.

He notably netted 14 goals in 16 appearances, but his impressive tally fell short of preventing Al-Ittihad from clinching their third crown. Regardless, he will be eyeing the next season to thwart Al-Ittihad's pursuit of a fourth title if he does not leave the Saudis and return to Madrid.

