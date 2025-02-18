“Always knew what to do” - Thibaut Courtois names ex-player Real Madrid are really missing this season

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has named former midfielder Toni Kroos as the player the side are really missing this season. The pair played together from 2018 until the end of the 2023-24 season when the midfielder called time on his professional career.

Ad

The former Germany international chose to retire in 2024 after helping Real Madrid win LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. The mercurial midfielder also featured for Germany in Euro 2024 and earned a Ballon d'Or nomination for his exploits in the final year of his professional career.

Real Madrid have looked a different side at times this season without the calming presence of Toni Kroos in midfield, and Courtois admitted to this.

In an interview with Rio Ferdinand, the former Chelsea shot-stopper pointed out that he always provided solutions and is greatly missed this season. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

Ad

Trending

“Toni Kroos always knew what to do. Left foot, right foot, he already knew before he received the ball where he’ll pass it. I think we really miss him this year.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time, Toni Kroos played 465 official games for Real Madrid, providing 99 assists and scoring 28 goals. He was part of the legendary team that won the UEFA Champions League for three straight years between 2016 and 2018. He won the competition five times in total and won LaLiga four times.

In addition to winning multiple Champions League titles, Kroos also enjoyed success with the German national team. He was part of the squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Ad

Real Madrid set to welcome duo back for Manchester City clash

Real Madrid are prepared to welcome back the duo of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba for their UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City. Los Blancos will face the Premier League champions in the second leg of their Round of 16 playoff at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (February 19).

Rudiger picked up a thigh muscle injury during the 1-0 defeat to Espanyol on February 1 while Alaba pulled up with a similar thigh injury days later. Both men have missed the last four games, including the first leg of the playoff at the Etihad Stadium. They were able to complete Monday's training session, indicating their readiness to feature against the Cityzens.

Carlo Ancelotti was forced to field Raul Asencio and Aurélien Tchouameni at centre-back in the first leg and will be thrilled to have his most senior defenders back. It remains to be seen if the Italian manager decides to play Rudiger or Alaba from the start in the second leg of the tie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback