Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is determined to end the club's six-year trophy drought and use it as a launching pad to bring the team back to winning major prizes. The Dutch manager made these claims before their clash against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

The last time United won a trophy was in 2017 when they lifted the Europa League under Jose Mourinho. This is the most extended period that the club has gone without winning silverware in four decades.

However, the Dutch manager believes that the key to ending this drought is to focus on the team's progress and development rather than getting distracted by thinking too far ahead.

According to Ten Hag, his team is in a good position to win several titles this season if they continue doing better in each game and gain the confidence to compete at the highest level to win trophies.

He said via The Mirror:

“To win a trophy is something great. It will give you experience and help you to win more titles and more trophies - maybe also bigger trophies, that is definitely true. So first you have to go over the line and get that experience, because it’s always the same players who are always winning trophies and that’s not a coincidence.''

He also emphasized the importance of having experienced players who have won several trophies in their professional careers in the team to help the younger players gain that mentality steadily.

The Red Devils have former Real Madrid legends Rafael Varane and Casemiro, who have had very successful careers with the Spanish giants, winning several domestic titles and multiple Champions League titles as well. Their presence in the team will give a winning mentality to the young guns at Old Trafford.

He further added:

“It has to do, of course, with a player's capabilities and often with their mentality. We have some players in this team who have that experience of winning and that can help us.

To improve their chances of winning trophies, Ten Hag believes Manchester United must focus on improving in all aspects and developing their playing style.

He said:

"There is space for improvement, so it's about improving in a lot of aspects. Then, obviously, your process, your way of playing, is better. When that’s better, the opportunity to win games is higher - that's what we have to work for."

''Done and now sealed. Official statement expected on Friday'' - Fabrizio Romano confirms goalkeeper Jack Butland's arrival at Manchester United

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, goalkeeper Jack Butland's arrival at Manchester United is a done deal and an official statement is expected to be released on Friday. The England international has arrived on a loan deal with no buy option included in his contract.

The news will come as a relief to Manchester United fans, as the team is undergoing a complete overhaul under Erik ten Hag and are on a shopping spree to bolster their squad.

Butland is a highly experienced player, having made over 168 appearances for his former club, Stoke City, and is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Manchester United.

