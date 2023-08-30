“Always playing the pity card” “Embarrassing” - Fans brand Cristiano Ronaldo a ‘drama queen’ for his X-rated rant against referee 

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) branded Cristiano Ronaldo a drama queen after he went on an X-rated tirade against referee Ismael Elfath yesterday (August 29).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr faced Al-Shabab last night in the Saudi Pro League at the KSU Football Field. They were aiming to make it back-to-back wins, after beating Al-Fateh 5-0 on August 25.

The Knights of Najd had a bright start and took an early lead in the 13th minute via a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner thought he had scored his second in the 18th minute when he headed home from open play after two Al-Shabab defenders collided with each other.

Unfortunately, referee Ismael Elfath checked the VAR monitor and chalked the goal off as Ronaldo appeared to have pushed the defender, causing the collision. This decision appeared to be harsh but the 38-year-old reacted furiously, yelling:

“Always against me, f***ing hell.”

This can be viewed below:

Fans had mixed reactions on X with some blasting his behavior, while others sympathized for his goal harshly being chalked off.

Ronaldo went on to score a brace just 20 minutes later through another penalty. He then assisted Sadio Mane in the 40th minute to give Al-Nassr a commanding 3-0 lead going into half-time.

Sultan Al-Ghannam scored in the 80th minute to seal an impressive 4-0 lead for Al-Nassr. Al-Alami are now sixth in the league standings, with six points from four games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in phenomenal form this season, having scored five goals and provided three assists in just four games. He will next be in action against Al-Hazm on September 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab: Exploring the stats from Saudi Pro League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo played an integral role in guiding Al-Nassr to an emphatic 4-0 home victory against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League last night. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed on the pitch.

Despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half after Ever Banega was given a red card, Al-Shabab had a respectable possession rate of 45%. They also completed 419 passes with an accuracy of 87%.

In contrast, Al-Nassr had 55% possession and completed 503 passes with a stellar accuracy of 92%.

The Knights of Najd dominated offensively, having 16 shots in total with 10 being on target. Al-Shabab struggled to pose any sort of threat in front of the goal and were limited to just three shots, with one being on target.