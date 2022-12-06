"Always put football ahead of their individual pleasures" - Jesus says other players will never reach level of Messi and Ronaldo

Fernerbahce coach Jorge Jesus reckons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have exceptional mindsets, which puts them ahead of everyone else in the game.

Widely considered to be two of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo and Messi have seen incredible success in their career lasting almost two decades. Their accomplishments on the field have sparked debates over who's better, although both players have been a cut above their peers.

Even in the twilight of their career - Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 and Lionel Messi is 35 - the Portugal and Argentina greats continue to lead their respective team from the front. They have been the cynosure of attention at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar too.

Jesus, who is currently on a mid-season break with Fenerbahce, said that both Ronaldo and Messi always put football ahead of individual pleasures, which is why they have reached extraordinary levels. In a recent interaction, the Portuguese coach said (via Portugoal):

“It is true that Ronaldo is no longer the same and Messi is no longer the same, but those close to being near the top of the world are still a long way from either of these two. Ronaldo is 37 years old. Financially, he doesn't need football for anything, because football has already given him everything. But he plays as he did in his early years: with great passion and the will to succeed."

He added that other players will never reach Messi and Ronaldo's level:

“There are other players who could reach the top, but they will never reach it because they have other pleasures besides the pleasure of playing football. These two (Ronaldo and Messi) always put football ahead of their individual pleasures. For Ronaldo and Messi, football is passion and pleasure.”

Both Ronaldo and Messi are playing in their fifth and most likely last World Cup.

Lionel Messi in FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, Cristiano Ronaldo looking to join him

Lionel Messi helped Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last week. He opened the scoring for the Sky Blues, his third strike of the competition and first in World Cup knockouts, to book a meeting with Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

B/R Football @brfootball



The quest continues. Argentina defeat Australia to advance to the quarterfinalsThe quest continues. Argentina defeat Australia to advance to the quarterfinals 🇦🇷The quest continues. https://t.co/1tatGYe8Zp

Ronaldo, meanwhile, will be in action with Portugal against Switzerland in the last 16 today (December 6) as the Selecao aim to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years.

It hasn't been the best of campaigns for Ronaldo, whose only goal so far has been from the penalty spot in their opening game against Ghana. However, fans will be hoping to see his best in the knockouts, where his team will need him more than ever.

