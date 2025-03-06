"Always very respectful to me" - Jose Mourinho makes feelings clear about Ruben Amorim amid Manchester United struggles

Jose Mourinho has made his feelings clear about Ruben Amorim amid the latter's struggles at Manchester United. Amorim has won 11 times in 24 matches, failing to meet expectations since he joined the Red Devils in November 2024.

Despite this mixed start at Old Trafford, Mourinho has spoken out in support of Amorim. The Fenerbahce boss said to Sky Sports recently (via Mirror):

"He's a good kid. Always very respectful to me. We had a good relationship for a few years. He knows I wish him well."

Amorim has enjoyed success with Sporting CP, leading them to two Primeira Liga triumphs and a haul of domestic cups with his offensive 3-4-3 formation. However, this has not particularly translated well at Manchester United.

The team is currently 14th in the Premier League table and questions have been raised about a potential change of tactics. Amorim has remained resolute and stuck to his formation, insisting that these teething problems will eventually be resolved.

When Ruben Amorim revealed what Jose Mourinho said to him after he accepted Manchester United job

After taking the position of head coach at Manchester United last year, Ruben Amorim revealed that Jose Mourinho reached out to him with words of encouragement. The Portuguese manager said of Mourinho (via Mirror):

"He sent me a message and told me that this is a lovely club, a big club, with lovely people - and that is correct. It still is. But a lot of things change and we are in a different building now; we are building a new one, and I am different guy.

"I was learning at the time and I hope to now teach something here too, to my players. But the club is still big and is still the best club in England, and we want to win again, that is all."

In the wake of Ruben Amorim's appointment, Manchester United have encountered enormous difficulties. The team has exited the FA Cup at the hands of Fulham as a 1-1 draw led to a penalty shootout defeat in front of the fans at Old Trafford.

In the Premier League, United’s form is erratic. Despite picking up points, their 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town last month saw all three goals come from set-pieces, a pointer to how much they struggle to score from open play. If they fail to pick up more points in the business end of the season, the club is in danger of its worst finish in decades.

