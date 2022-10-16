"Always shows up in El Clasico" Mf hates them so much" - Real Madrid fans laud player for his 'annual dunk session' on Barcelona after convincing 3-1 win

Real Madrid fans have lavished praise on Federico Valverde for his goal in their 3-1 victory over Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday (October 16).

The Uruguayan was on target for Los Blancos in the first half after Karim Benzema scored the opener. Ferran Torres pulled one back for the Blaugrana late on, but the hosts won a penalty in stoppage time, which Rodrygo coolly converted.

In the process, Carlo Ancelotti's men ended Barcelona's unbeaten start to the 2022-23 top flight campaign. Los Blancos remain the only team in the division yet to taste defeat this season.

The holders started brightly, wtih Benzema putting them in front in the 12th minute before Valverde doubled the advantage shortly after.

The 24-year-old doesn't usually score but whenever he does, he often does so in a Clasico. This was Valverde third goal in the fixture, which is remarkable, as he's only a midfielder.

Valverde had all the time to line up a shot and he did so with a rocket of an effort that gave Barcelona custodian Marc-Andre ter Stegen no chance. The midfielder didn't look back thereafter and went on to have a stormer in the middle of the park, playing a key role in controlling the game for Real Madrid.

The Bernabeu faithful went into overdrive, lavishing praise on the Man of the Match for showing up in the Clasico yet again.

Real Madrid give Barcelona harsh reality check

The Clasico rivals came into the game with an identical record of seven wins and 22 points from eight league games this season. Moreover, Barcelona had also kept a clean sheet in their last six games, conceding just one goal.

Against the Whites, their resolve was going to be tested unlike anything else so far, and needless to say, the Blaugrana succumbed. Xavi's side lacked their usual flair and were found wanting at the back during the early exchanges, allowing Real Madrid to score twice inside 35 minutes.

Barcelona had a few chances but failed to truly test Andriy Lunin till Torres popped up with a late goal that gave them a glimmer of hope. Overall, it was a decent performance, one that could've resulted in a victory any other day against any other team.

However, if the Camp Nou outfit is to compete with Madrid for titles, they must step up in the big games.

