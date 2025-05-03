"Always sleeping", "Should never play again" - Barcelona fans blast defender despite 2-1 win vs Real Valladolid

Barcelona supporters on social media have called out Hector Fort despite their 2-1 comeback win over Real Valladolid in the La Liga on Saturday, May 3. The Spaniard put in a poor display, which led to calls for his exclusion from the starting XI henceforth.
Ivan Sanchez opened the scoring, which led to an early scare for Barcelona in the sixth minute of the game. Sanchez collected a pass from Raul Moro and scored in style to put Valladolid ahead.
Barca's probe finally produced a dividend as Raphinha made the scoreline even (1-1) in the 54th minute. Raphinha's goal was from a rebound which was parried by Valladolid's goalkeeper Andre Ferreira.
At the hour mark (60’), Fermin Lopez gave La Blaugrana a well-deserved lead after scoring an excellent goal. Fermin received a pass from Gerard Martin and drilled his shot into the net. Barca were able to manage their lead, and the final scoreline was 2-1 in favor of Barcelona.
Fort maintained a passing accuracy of 96% (65/68) in his stint on the pitch. He recorded four tackles, won four out of nine contested ground duels, but lost possession of the ball nine times (via Sofascore).
After the game, Barcelona fans took to X to register their dissatisfaction with Fort's performance, with one posting:
"Hector Fort is always sleeping.”
"I understand why Hector Fort doesn't play much. Ball watching, disconnected from the game, doesn't offer movement and passing options.,” another added.
"Hector Fort plays like he’s a starter with no competition. What a mentally terrible player. Now yall understand why Flick didn’t play him.,” a fan suggested.
"Oh. At least now we don't have to ask about Hector Fort ever again.,” another said.
"Hector Fort modelling is still an option...,” another opined.
"Hector fort that is not the first touch of a la masia player,” another vented.
"I thought hector fort was good bro. Wtf is this performance? Is he drunk😭,” another asked.
"Hector fort it’s time to get back to Uni,” a fan tweeted.
"Hector fort is the worst Barca player in the squad. Should never play again,” wrote another.
"Fermin always has a chance to start" - Barcelona's manager on Fermin Lopez
Hansi Flick has revealed that Fermin Lopez constantly has a good chance of starting for Barca. The German tactician also praised the youngster for his display and versatility.
After the game against Valladolid, Flick discussed with the press and said (via Barca Universal on X):
"Fermín starting vs. Fermín? Fermin always has a chance to start. He's a good player in his position and can play in different positions. We'll see what happens."
Fermin’s progress as a midfielder in Barcelona's midfield has been excellent. In 24 league appearances, he has recorded eight goal contributions this season.
Having played one more game than Real Madrid, Barca have now extended their lead against the title contenders to seven points. Flick side have accumulated 79 points from 34 league games and Madrid have secured 72 points from 33 appearances.