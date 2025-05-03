"Always sleeping", "Should never play again" - Barcelona fans blast defender despite 2-1 win vs Real Valladolid

Barcelona supporters on social media have called out Hector Fort despite their 2-1 comeback win over Real Valladolid in the La Liga on Saturday, May 3. The Spaniard put in a poor display, which led to calls for his exclusion from the starting XI henceforth.

Ad

Ivan Sanchez opened the scoring, which led to an early scare for Barcelona in the sixth minute of the game. Sanchez collected a pass from Raul Moro and scored in style to put Valladolid ahead.

Barca's probe finally produced a dividend as Raphinha made the scoreline even (1-1) in the 54th minute. Raphinha's goal was from a rebound which was parried by Valladolid's goalkeeper Andre Ferreira.

At the hour mark (60’), Fermin Lopez gave La Blaugrana a well-deserved lead after scoring an excellent goal. Fermin received a pass from Gerard Martin and drilled his shot into the net. Barca were able to manage their lead, and the final scoreline was 2-1 in favor of Barcelona.

Ad

Trending

Fort maintained a passing accuracy of 96% (65/68) in his stint on the pitch. He recorded four tackles, won four out of nine contested ground duels, but lost possession of the ball nine times (via Sofascore).

After the game, Barcelona fans took to X to register their dissatisfaction with Fort's performance, with one posting:

"Hector Fort is always sleeping.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I understand why Hector Fort doesn't play much. Ball watching, disconnected from the game, doesn't offer movement and passing options.,” another added.

"Hector Fort plays like he’s a starter with no competition. What a mentally terrible player. Now yall understand why Flick didn’t play him.,” a fan suggested.

"Oh. At least now we don't have to ask about Hector Fort ever again.,” another said.

Ad

"Hector Fort modelling is still an option...,” another opined.

"Hector fort that is not the first touch of a la masia player,” another vented.

"I thought hector fort was good bro. Wtf is this performance? Is he drunk😭,” another asked.

"Hector fort it’s time to get back to Uni,” a fan tweeted.

"Hector fort is the worst Barca player in the squad. Should never play again,” wrote another.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Fermin always has a chance to start" - Barcelona's manager on Fermin Lopez

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Hansi Flick has revealed that Fermin Lopez constantly has a good chance of starting for Barca. The German tactician also praised the youngster for his display and versatility.

Ad

After the game against Valladolid, Flick discussed with the press and said (via Barca Universal on X):

"Fermín starting vs. Fermín? Fermin always has a chance to start. He's a good player in his position and can play in different positions. We'll see what happens."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fermin’s progress as a midfielder in Barcelona's midfield has been excellent. In 24 league appearances, he has recorded eight goal contributions this season.

Having played one more game than Real Madrid, Barca have now extended their lead against the title contenders to seven points. Flick side have accumulated 79 points from 34 league games and Madrid have secured 72 points from 33 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More