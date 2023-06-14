“Always a special feeling to be back home” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after joining Portugal national team

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his happiness after joining up with Portugal ahead of crucial 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Courtesy of his impressive displays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has been included in Roberto Martinez’s latest Portugal squad. The 2016 European champions currently find themselves at the top of Group J, with them amassing six points from their first two fixtures. They will look to extend their winning streak when they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Saturday night (June 17).

Ahead of the clash, Ronaldo has shared a couple of snaps from Portugal’s latest training session and expressed his happiness upon returning to his country.

On Instagram, he wrote:

"It's always a special feeling to be back home 🇵🇹🙏🏽"

After the clash on Saturday, Martinez's men will travel to Iceland for their fourth qualifier on Tuesday night (20 June).

The former Real Madrid superstar was in blistering form in Os Navegadores’ last two 2024 European Championship qualifiers. He bagged a brace in a 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein on matchday one, before netting another brace in a 6-0 win over Luxembourg on gameweek two.

Al-Nassr star Talisca chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Al-Nassr ace Anderson Talisca has sided with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to pick between the Portuguese and his long-time rival Lionel Messi.

Explaining his selection, Talisca has claimed that not only does the 38-year-old possesses god-given talent, but he also works equally hard to make the most of it. Speaking on the Out of the Game podcast, the Brazilian said:

“I am more Cristiano Ronaldo than Messi. Where he got to and where he is… Of course, he has the gift of God, but he is a monster. He works hard and is very dedicated. He worked for that what it is today.”

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January, ended his debut season in Saudi Arabia without a trophy, with Al-Ittihad clinching the Saudi Pro League title ahead of the Riyadh-based club. He, however, ended the season with a respectable tally of 14 goals and two assists in 16 league matches.

The former Manchester United talisman is expected to fare even better next season after completing a full pre-season with the team.

