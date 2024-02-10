“Always starting but won’t play anything”, “We needed more” - Real Madrid fans unhappy with 23-year-old in starting line-up ahead of Joselu vs Girona

Real Madrid fans wanted to see Joselu start ahead of Rodrygo in their top-of-the-table clash against Girona today (February 10).

Los Blancos head into their encounter with their La Liga title rivals top of the table with a two-point lead over Michel's men. Carlo Ancelotti's side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by rivals Atletico Madrid last time out.

Ancelotti was forced to decide which of Joselu or Brahim Diaz should start that game due to Vinicius Junior's injury. The former had previously netted an impressive brace in a 2-0 win against Getafe.

The Italian opted to start Brahim and it paid dividends as the Spanish attacker scored in the draw with Atleti. But, neither he nor Joselu start for Real Madrid in their clash with Girona.

Rodrygo is tasked with helping Vinicius and Jude Bellingham in attack. The Brazilian has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 33 games across competitions.

However, if Ancelotti were not to name one of those three in his starting XI it would likely be Rodrygo who drops out. Joselu has been impressing during his loan stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. He's netted 12 goals in 32 games across competitions but has struggled to convince his manager of a regular starting berth.

Ancelotti has named Andriy Lunin in goal, with Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Ferland Mendy in defense. Tchouameni will perform as a makeshift center-back due to injuries to David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Eder Militao.

Meanwhile, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Toni Kroos are in midfield. Rodrygo joins Bellingham and Vinicius in attack.

One fan isn't expecting to see anything special from the Selecao star:

"Rodrygo always starting but won’t play anything."

Another fan highlighted Joselu's height:

"I think we needed more of Joselu than Rodrygo since Girona concedes more of header goals."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ancelotti's decision to start the Brazil international:

Real Madrid are reportedly set to sign Joselu permanently

Joselu looks to have convinced Real Madrid to make his move permanent.

Joselu, 33, looks to have earned a permanent move to Real Madrid. The Spanish forward has been on loan from Espanyol following a superb 2022-23 season.

The veteran striker's consistent performances appear to have impressed the hierarchy at the Bernabeu. Spanish journalist Rodra P (via Madrid Universal) reports that Los Merengues will look to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Joselu's loan deal includes an option to buy which Real Madrid are expected to trigger. He is happy at the Spanish capital club and looks set to remain with Ancelotti's side beyond this campaign.