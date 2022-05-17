×
"Always supported him as a superior talent" - Real Madrid legend hails Benzema for 'reaching the numbers' of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Jorge Valdano believes Benzema's output is as good as Ronaldo's and Messi's.
Sushan Chakraborty
Modified May 17, 2022 05:55 PM IST
Former Real Madrid general manager Jorge Valdano has hailed Karim Benzema as a 'superior talent' and praised him for reaching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's level.

Karim Benzema has been in exceptional form for Real Madrid this season, scoring for fun, assisting without breaking a sweat, and leading from the front.

The Frenchman was pivotal in Los Blancos’ Champions League comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City scoring 11 goals in six matches. The 34-year-old has hit the back of the net 44 times in as many appearances across all competitions.

Valdano, who plied his trade at Real Madrid between 1984 and 1987, has lauded Karim Benzema for going through a transformation and becoming an 'influential' player. Speaking to Cadena Ser’s Manu Carreno, Valdano said:

“He has changed a lot, even in the emotional field. He has become a very influential person in the rest of the players. He spends the game talking, broadcasting it. Something unimaginable five years ago. And then, his relationship with the goal, which is being extraordinary.”

He also discussed Benzema’s improved efficiency in front of goal, claiming that his numbers were comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi’s. He added:

“I never thought that we would find another specimen that would reach the numbers of Messi and Cristiano so soon. Well, it was Benzema. I have always supported him as a superior talent. It was more for pleasure than for efficiency. He also defends with numbers, not just with words. You get the statistics and Benzema is already explained.”

Real Madrid’s Benzema has comfortably outshone Ronaldo and Messi in 2021-22

The 2021-22 campaign saw both Ronaldo and Messi move to new clubs. While the Portuguese rejoined Manchester United, the Argentine signed for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Unfortunately, neither has been able to live up to their own high standards this season.

While Ronaldo has scored 24 goals and provided three assists across competitions, the PSG no. 30 only has 11 goals and 13 assists to his name.

Benzema, on the other hand, has scored 44 times and provided 15 assists across all competitions. Thanks to his sharpness in front of goal, Benzema is the leading scorer in La Liga (27) as well as the Champions League (15).

The Frenchman has also demonstrated his impeccable build-up play and calmness under pressure, emerging as arguably the best forward in Europe.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
