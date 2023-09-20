“Always have to think that this guy is coming to a whole new league” – Inter Miami star explains what type of teammate Lionel Messi is at the club

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender has shed light on what it is like having Lionel Messi as a teammate.

The Argentine superstar joined the MLS giants this summer on a free transfer and has since turned their fortunes around. He has registered 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions and Miami haven't lost a game when he has played.

Callender has also been an important presence between the sticks for Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side. He was the goalkeeper when Inter Miami beat Miami FC and Cincinnati on penalties in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup knockout stages.

Messi was particularly important for his team's win over Cincinnati as he laid out two sumptuous assists for Leonardo Campana late in the game. He also seems to be getting along well with his new teammates.

The 36-year-old radiates happiness when playing for Vice City and those around him evidently acknowledge his greatness. Asked what the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is like as a teammate, Callender told Usopencup.com (h/t Ussoccer.com):

"He’s a great teammate. He’s kind of shy and, you know, soft-spoken. I always have to think that this guy is coming to a whole new league, a whole new country. He’s probably trying to get settled.

"Everything is new for him, you know? So I just did my best to help him feel welcome. I tried not to fanboy or anything and I think we’ve developed your pretty average standard teammate relationship."

Callender, 25, has kept goal in every game Messi has played for the MLS outfit so far.

Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami's clash against Atlanta United

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba were absent from Inter Miami's 5-2 MLS defeat against Atlanta United on 17 September.

The Argentine legend was also rested for his national team's 3-0 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying win against Bolivia on 13 September. Atlanta play on artificial turf at the Mercedes-Benz Arena as compared to the natural grass that Messi is used to playing on.

But Gerardo 'Tata' Martino confirmed that the former Barcelona superstars were rested because of muscle fatigue. He also added that the turf had nothing to do with their absence and said, via MLS' official website:

"Both [Messi and Alba] have muscular fatigue. There was a risk of having worse consequences if they were to play this game. It had nothing to do with the [artificial] turf."

Miami, who are 14th in the Eastern Conference table, face Toronto on Thursday (21 September) before traveling to Orlando City four days later. On 28 September, the Herons will play in their first US Open Cup final, facing Houston Dynamo at the DRV PNK Stadium.