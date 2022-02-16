"Always trying to help the other teammates" - Ralf Rangnick heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after Brighton win

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance against Brighton & Hove Albion. Ronaldo enjoyed one of his best outings since Rangnick took charge as the Red Devils picked up a crucial 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Portuguese superstar scored the opener with a sumptuous finish from the edge of the penalty area in the 51st minute. Brighton's Lewis Dunk was sent off three minutes later, but Manchester United struggled to finish off the chances they created. They had to wait till the seventh minute of injury time, courtesy Bruno Fernandes, to put the result beyond doubt.

After the game, Rangnick praised Ronaldo, saying (as quoted by Manchester United's official website):

“Yes, it was an amazing goal. Not only an important one but an amazing goal. Overall, it was also a good performance by Cristiano. Energetically, he was online; he was always trying to help the other teammates.”

The German tactician added that this was arguably the 37-year-old's best display in recent weeks, stating:

“I think, in the last weeks, that would be the best performance by him and very, very important for us.”

Aside from scoring the goal that put his team ahead, Ronaldo also managed a genuine all-round performance. He recorded three key passes, including a gilt-edged opportunity for Fernandes that was saved by Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to form a welcome sign for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's strike against the Seagulls was his first goal for the Red Devils since the turn of the year. It was also just his third goal in 11 games under Rangnick. He last found the back of the net on December 30 against Burnley in a 3-1 Premier League victory.

The win against Brighton took Manchester United back into fourth place in the league table. They have now picked up 43 points from 25 games this season, and are two points clear of West Ham United in fifth spot.

However, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have three games in hand over the Red Devils, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have two. The race for a top-four finish is seemingly set to continue potentially till the end of the season.

In such circumstances, Cristiano Ronaldo's return to form is a welcome sign for Rangnick's men. They will hope their leading goalscorer this season (15 goals in 27 games across competitions) can build on this momentum going forward after ending his six-game scoring drought.

