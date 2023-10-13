"Always want to have him on the field" - Rodrigo De Paul claims having Lionel Messi in the Argentina team gives the squad 'peace of mind'

Having Lionel Messi step onto the field is akin to achieving a calm mental state for Argentina's national team, according to midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. The Atletico Madrid star was candid in his assertion that Messi brings a sense of tranquility to the squad.

Argentina secured a slim yet impactful 1-0 victory over Paraguay in Thursday's World Cup qualifier, reinforcing their position at the pinnacle of the South American qualifying ladder. Lionel Messi entered the fray in the 53rd minute, replacing Julian Alvarez.

Nicolas Otamendi's 3rd minute goal had set the tone for Argentina, but Messi's introduction certainly steadied the ship. He played 24 total passes with 74% passing accuracy, and came close to getting on the scoresheet with a freekick that hit the woodwork. De Paul revealed after the game (via AlbicelesteTalk):

“We always miss him, we always want to have him on the field. For me, it’s a pleasure to turn around and give him a pass, being able to give him a chance. He gives us a lot of peace of mind. I hope he comes back for the the next game because with him, everything is better.”

Lionel Messi got off to a scintillating start at the MLS, leading Inter Miami to their first piece of silverware in franchise history. He led the team from the front, scoring 10 goals and assisting one in 7 games to help his team lift the Leagues Cup.

Recent weeks haven't been easy for Lionel Messi. The iconic forward had been nursing a muscle injury that led to his absence from four games for his club. Although he returned last weekend against FC Cincinnati, he played a mere 35 minutes off the bench as the Herons succumbed to their first defeat with Messi on the field.

With his MLS season wrapping up and Inter Miami failing to make the playoffs, speculation had been swirling about his immediate future. With the MLS on a hiatus until February, Messi is set to face high-stakes World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil in November. La Albiceleste's focus, however, will remain laser-sharp on the immediate task at hand—a qualifier against Peru.

Lionel Messi's future revealed: no loan move on the cards

Notable journalist Guillem Balague has cleared rumors regarding Lionel Messi: The Argentine legend is not making a loan move.

The Inter Miami captain has been the subject of endless speculation, with whispers hinting at a Barcelona homecoming or even a stint in the Saudi Pro League. But as the MLS season draws to a close on October 21, it seems the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is staying put.

Since joining Miami, Lionel Messi has been mercurial. He guided the club to their inaugural Leagues Cup triumph in August but has found himself sidelined due to injuries, playing just 72 minutes since early September.

Following important matches next month, the legend is set to unwind with a month-long holiday. Balague put it succinctly (via The Shillong Times):

"Messi will have around one month holiday, like other footballers. So forget any move to Saudi or similar."

It looks like Messi will stay with Inter Miami, focused on both his club responsibilities and his role in Argentina's World Cup aspirations.