"Always wants to be the center of attention" - Real Madrid legend slams boring Barcelona president Joan Laporta for Spain national team comments 

Real Madrid legend Guti has hit out at Barcelona president Joan Laporta for his recent comments on the Spanish national team. The former footballer claims the Blaugrana president always wants to remain the center of attention.

Spain have done well at the FIFA World Cup this year and are unbeaten after two matches. They remain favorites to get into the Round of 16 as they are currently on top of their group with one match left.

Laporta showered praise on Barca manager Xavi for grooming players who are now representing Spain and also former Barca manager Luis Enrique's system.

However, speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Guti was quick to hit back at Laporta and claimed that his words bore him. He added that the Barcelona president wants to remain in the news and said:

"Laporta's words bore me out. He always wants to be the centre of attention. Let him focus on whether Barça can win a title this season, and leave the national team alone."

What did Barcelona president say about Spain national team?

Spain's national squad at this year's FIFA World Cup has eight Barcelona players. The set makes up almost one-third of the squad, while five, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, have started both their matches.

Laporta was proud of the Barcelona players dominating the Spanish national side and was quoted saying:

"A lot of credit for this team could be attributed to Xavi because he is making them play in Barça's first team. It is a consequence of his great work. FC Barcelona is proud to see how our players and the Spanish team are playing, how Luis Enrique is making them play, how Luis Enrique is handling it by taking all the pressure himself."

He added:

"It is a way of relieving the pressure on the players, who are very young. He has been very brave. And it just so happens that most of them are from Barça. Seeing these players, the talent they have, and how they play as a team, is really a source of pride."

Spain won their first match at the FIFA World Cup 7-0 against Cota Rica. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Germany in the second match and will face Japan in the final match of the group stage on December 1.

