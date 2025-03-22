“Always will be the truth” - Eddie Nketiah shares message about Myles Lewis-Skelly after Arsenal star scores on England debut

Eddie Nketiah has sent a message to Myles Lewis-Skelly after the Arsenal prodigy starred on his debut for the England national team.

Lewis-Skelly came through the ranks at Arsenal and has broken into Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup this season. Since coming on as a substitute for the Gunners in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League in September, he has continued to raise his stock at the north London club.

Thomas Tuchel, who recently became England’s national team head coach, named Lewis Myles-Skelly in his first game in charge, which was against Albania in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The left-back made sure that his maiden appearance for the Three Lions was memorable as he got on the scoresheet in their 2-0 victory at Wembley.

In the process, he became the youngest England player to score on his debut, taking the honor from Marcus Rashford. Of course, Lewis-Skelly was rained with plaudits after the match.

Eddie Nketiah, who left Arsenal last summer for Crystal Palace, was keen to heap praise on his former clubmate. The Palace striker took to his Instagram story and posted an image of Lewis-Skelly celebrating his first England goal along with a caption that read:

“Has been and always will be the truth.”

Myles Lewis-Skelly

The Arsenal defender won all his duels (3/3), had 87 touches, registered a passing accuracy of 93 percent (69/74), and received a rating of 7.7 as per Sofascore.

''He’s shown how good he is'' – Myles Lewis-Skelly gets praise from Arsenal teammate after England’s 2-0 win over Albania

Declan Rice waxed lyrical about teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly after the defender hit the ball out of the park in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers opener.

Rice further revealed that he got sticks for suggesting that Lewis-Skelly could become England’s first-choice left-back last year. The English midfielder said (via Evening Standard):

“I said about it before Christmas, and a lot of people laughed at me and questioned it and said I was speaking out of turn by saying good things about him. But week on week he’s shown how good he is, and the fearlessness he has in his performance.

“That’s on him — how much you want it and how much you want to keep going. He needs to be hungry every day.”

Rice added:

“He needs to keep being himself around the training ground at Arsenal, around England, and keep pushing himself. He didn’t even know he was going to be starting until today and I just knew he was going to have a good performance, because he has that belief in himself.”

“He’s an asset for us now. He’s 18 years old and has got a long career in the game if he keeps doing good things."

