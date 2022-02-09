"Always a worry when Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved" - Paul Robinson fires transfer warning to Liverpool as European giants circle exciting 19-year-old

Liverpool are heavily linked with a swoop for Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, who is also being monitored by Barcelona and Real Madrid. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned that the 19-year-old could be tempted into joining either of the Spanish heavyweights.

It is true that Barcelona and Real Madrid are not as powerful as they were a couple of years ago. Regardless, Robinson believes the interest of the two Liga giants remains a worry for the Reds in the race for the teenager's signature.

MARCA in English @MARCAinENGLISH



And, Liverpool may face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign him.



buff.ly/34CEcW1 Fabio Carvalho is onAnd, Liverpool may face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign him. Fabio Carvalho is on 🔥And, Liverpool may face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign him.buff.ly/34CEcW1

The Englishman told Football Insider:

"It is always a worry when Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved. Yes, they are not the two superpowers they used to be but the history and the weight of the clubs remain. Players want to play for them."

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has caused a serious decline in the finances of many clubs in Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, with the Catalans being the most hit.

Paul Robinson feels this situation presents the Reds with an advantage in their quest to sign Carvalho. He said:

“Financially, there is a lot more parity between them and teams in the Premier League. That stands Liverpool in good stead."

indykaila News @indykaila Fabio Carvalho was asked by BVB, Real Madrid, Barca & Bayern to wait till the summer for them & not sign for Liverpool football club. He stated that Liverpool is his club & his boyhood dreams will be fulfilled by signing with the 6 times European champions. #lfc Fabio Carvalho was asked by BVB, Real Madrid, Barca & Bayern to wait till the summer for them & not sign for Liverpool football club. He stated that Liverpool is his club & his boyhood dreams will be fulfilled by signing with the 6 times European champions. #lfc

It goes without saying that most young players nurture the dream of playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid at certain points in their careers. Robinson fears that could be the case with Carvalho, casting doubts over Liverpool's chances of signing him. The 42-year-old said:

"But there will always be that worry that a player will favour a move to one of the big Spanish clubs."

Liverpool re-enter negotiations with Fulham over Fabio Carvalho's transfer

Fabio Carvalho has bagged eight goals and five assists for Fulham in 21 games across all competitions so far this season

Liverpool failed to secure an £8 million transfer for Fabio Carvalho on deadline day of the winter transfer window. However, according to Football Insider, the Reds have re-entered negotiations with Fulham as they try to reach a breakthrough with the Championship side.

Carvalho's current contract expires at the end of the season. This means he could be signed on a free transfer, although a compensation fee would be paid for development costs.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the fast-rising youngster.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh