“Am I even good enough to be here?” - Bruno Fernandes opens up on doubt among Manchester United stars during winless run

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted that the players in the team began to doubt themselves in the midst of their poor run of form. Speaking after the side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa, the Red Devils captain insisted on keeping their belief in place despite the bad run of results.

He said (via Amazon Prime):

"The belief has to be there, because if you don’t believe in each other it’s going to be difficult. Obviously in these last moments there’s going to be some disbelief, even in yourself. You start to think: ‘Am I even good enough to be here?’ It’s normal when things are not going right. It’s the way you overcome that and get results even when things are not going well."

Manchester United went into the clash against Villa without a goal in their last four games and without a win in their last three Premier League clashes. They were coming into the game on the back off a disappointing 2-0 loss against West Ham United.

The first half against Unai Emery's side seemed to be more of the same as they conceded twice from set pieces to go down 2-0. However, a brace from Alejandro Garnacho followed by Rasmus Hojlund's first Premier League goal helped the Red Devils win the game 3-2.

Erik ten Hag suggests possible tactical switch after Manchester United win over Aston Villa

Rashford and Garnacho combined well in the win over Villa.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hinted at the possibility of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho playing together after the side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Speaking after the game, the Dutchman said (via press conference):

"Previously as well, he was almost more comfortable on the left but I think he can play on the right as well. Today, I think he was on that right side over 90 minute an absolute threat, scored twice."

He added:

"But I think the whole frontline played very good. They invested so much in the runs behind, the timings were so good and it was continuing a threat for the opponent."

Rashford was handed his first start in six games, playing in his favoured position on the left wing. Garnacho, meanwhile, was played on the right flank for the first time in his senior career. While he did not score, Rashford looked lively and set up the Argentine winger for his first goal.

Antony has been Manchester United's preferred option on the right flank this season. However, the Brazilian has failed to find the back of the net in 20 appearances in all competitions. Garnacho, meanwhile, has five goals and is United's joint-second top scorer this season.