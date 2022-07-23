“Am I seeing a wrong line up?”, “Finally dropped” – Manchester United fans delighted as Erik ten Hag decides to drop first-team star for Aston Villa clash

Manchester United are in action during their pre-season clash against Aston Villa, and the Old Trafford faithful are happy with the exclusion of Scott McTominay.

The midfielder did not even make the bench for the game, with Donny van de Beek taking the star's starting lineup slot in the center of the park. United fans have been rather frustrated with McTominay, and have also been looking forward to seeing Van de Beek in the starting eleven.

Here is a selection of tweets showing how excited they are at McTominay's exclusion from Erik ten Hag's midfield:

Manchester United have had an impressive preseason so far

Manchester United will take on Steven Gerard’s side today in Perth and will hope that they can continue their fine run over the last three games.

They started their tour of the Far East in emphatic style, cruising to a comfortable 4-0 win over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in Thailand. The Red Devils would also notch up convincing victories against Crystal Palace and Melbourne Victory, defeating the pair 3-1 and 4-1 respectively.

While the pre-season is only for spectacle and gaining fitness, fans have had a chance to observe how Manchester United will play under Ten Hag next season.

The manager has already worked hard to implement his ideas and philosophy on the team and there is a lot for the fans to be excited about.

Summer signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will not be available for the Aston Villa friendly, but will add more options to a revitalized team next season.

Fans are particularly excited by the youth prospects Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage, who have come through the youth ranks. After their impressive performances in the previous games, the youngsters look ready to take a step up to the first team.

Ten Hag will however hope the fans can temper their expectations, with Manchester United still a work in progress. Further incomings and outgoings are still desired at the club.

However, with the team rapidly changing to meet the manager's demands, this game could prove to be a fascinating opportunity to take a look under the hood.

