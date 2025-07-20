Amad Diallo breaks silence on Marcus Rashford as Manchester United star prepares to join Barcelona

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has wished Marcus Rashford luck for his impending loan move to Barcelona. However, the Ivorian also asserted that he was focused on his team instead of the Englishman's reported transfer.

The Red Devils played out a 0-0 draw against Leeds United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Saturday, July 19. After the game, the 23-year-old was asked about Rashford's transfer to La Blaugrana. Diallo told the Manchester Evening News:

"Well, the only thing I can say is good luck to him, but I'm more focused on United and my team."

United are reportedly close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for Rashford with Barcelona. The Spanish giants will have the option to buy Rashford permanently, and they will also cover the Englishman's wages.

Rashford fell in United's pecking order following the arrival of Ruben Amorin in November. The relationship between the two became bitter after Rashford was dropped from the squad during the Manchester derby in December last year.

The Englishman was later benched and dropped for consecutive games before he joined Aston Villa on a loan deal in January. Marcus Rashford got a promising start at Villa, but his season ended early due to a hamstring injury.

According to multiple reports, United initially wanted to facilitate a permanent move for the 27-year-old, while Barcelona wanted to sign the Englishman on a loan due to his steep fee. Nevertheless, he still has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United interested in signing Barcelona target: Reports

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand this summer. The Danish midfielder has also been linked to Barcelona, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur.

Hjulmand, who joined the Portuguese giants from Lecce in August 2023, has solidified his place as a holding midfielder in the team while also taking up the leadership role. The Danish midfielder has made 96 appearances for Sporting across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

Hjulmand's consistency and defensive prowess have made him a transfer target for multiple top European sides. The 26-year-old reportedly has a release clause of €80 million, but Sporting are expected to accept offers around €50 million.

While Manchester United seek a replacement for Casemiro, Ruben Amorim has already managed Hjulmand during his time at Sporting.

