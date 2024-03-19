Amad Diallo chooses 26-year-old Manchester United teammate as best player he ever played with in his career so far

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has named star attacker Marcus Rashford as the best player he has ever played with in both his club and country career so far.

Earlier this Sunday (March 17), Diallo emerged as a Red Devils hero after scoring a late winner in a 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford. He collected Alejandro Garnacho's pass in the injury time of the extra-time to finish off the last-eight clash.

Expand Tweet

Following his dramatic winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup, Diallo took part in a rapid-fire segment during a chat with the Professional Footballers' Associations on TikTok. The 21-year-old was asked (h/t TBR):

"Best player you've ever played with?"

Diallo, who has scored twice for Manchester United so far, responded:

"Rashford."

Rashford, who scored his side's third goal against Liverpool earlier on Sunday, has been a vital squad member for the Red Devils for a number of years. The 26-year-old has scored 131 goals and laid out 74 assists in 394 overall matches for the Old Trafford outfit so far.

Diallo, on the other hand, has made 13 senior appearances for Manchester United since arriving from Atalanta in a deal worth up to £37 million switch in 2021. He will miss their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City after being sent off for removing his shirt on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Pundit lauds Manchester United teenager

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley heaped praise on Red Devils midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for his brilliant display against Liverpool. He said (h/t TBR):

"Can I just have a little word quickly on Kobbie Mainoo? Holy smokes! We've seen it this season, he was injured at the start of the season, but we've seen it in patches, particularly recently. He has got [Scott] McTominay there, he's a sort of mid-20s international footballer, workman-like, scores the odd goal for club and contry, grafts, has a limited talent level on the ball."

Claiming that Mainoo is mature beyond his years, Burley continued:

"And then we have young Kobbie Mainoo playing against three internationals – one's won a World Cup in [Alexis] Mac Allister, one's the Hungarian captain in [Dominik] Szoboszlai, and the other one, [Wataru] Endo, plays for Japan. And here we have a teenager on the ball as if he's got 300 games for Manchester United. It's quite scary."

Earlier this weekend, Mainoo completed 31 of 38 passes and four of four dribbles, created a chance, and won two of two tackles and seven of 10 duels. The 18-year-old was substituted off in the 80th minute.

Mainoo, who will turn 19 next month, has started 18 of his 23 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United. He has bagged two goals in 1504 minutes of first-team action for his boyhood club.