"Amazing" – Kobbie Mainoo wants to follow in Arsenal and Real Madrid superstars' footsteps after England call-up

Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo has stated that he is keen to emulate Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham following his first England call-up.

Since last November, Mainoo has established himself as a vital starter for the Red Devils at the heart of their midfield. He has started 14 of his team's last 16 Premier League games, scoring once in the process.

A right-footed central operator blessed with passing and dribbling, Mainoo was set to be a part of England's U-21 setup in the upcoming international break. However, due to his resurgence, the 18-year-old was promoted to the senior team earlier this Tuesday (March 19).

After his England call-up, Mainoo was queried if he is interested in learning a thing or two from Saka and Bellingham about settling in the men's international team. He told talkSPORT (h/t HITC):

"Yes, definitely, [I want] to follow in the footsteps of them. They have been amazing. They have come up and stayed up so quickly. They are both great players."

Saka, who made his England senior debut in October 2020, has been a key squad member of Gareth Southgate's team for a while. The 22-year-old, who has been in fine form for Arsenal of late, has registered 11 goals and eight assists in 32 outings for his national team.

Bellingham, on the other hand, has scored two goals and laid out five assists in 27 matches since making his England debut in November 2020. The Real Madrid star is expected to start alongside Saka in the Three Lions' friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month.

Saka, who rose through Arsenal's academy, has found the back of the net 16 times and recorded 15 assists in 37 matches for the Gunners this campaign. Meanwhile, Bellingham has contributed 20 goals and nine assists in 31 games for Real Madrid so far this season.

Arsenal star David Raya picks Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas as one he looked up to

During a recent interaction with Spain national team's media, Brentford loanee and Arsenal star David Raya was asked to name his footballing idol. He responded (h/t X/@SEFutbol):

"If I have to choose, I'll go with Iker Casillas. He was always an example to follow for everything he achieved in his career. He was my hero when I was little."

Casillas, who retired in 2020, is deemed as one of the best goalkeepers of all-time. He helped Spain lift one FIFA World Cup trophy and two UEFA Euro crowns, while also guiding Real Madrid to 19 trophies, including five La Liga titles, during his fine 16-year-spell.

Raya, meanwhile, has cemented himself as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper since arriving from Brentford on a season-long loan spell. He has kept 13 shutouts in 29 matches for the Gunners so far this season.