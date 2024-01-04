"Amazing player and amazing person" - Wolves star Hwang Hee-Chan names Manchester United legend as his idol

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-Chan has named Manchester United icon Park Ji-sung as his idol.

Hwang has become the latest South Korean star to set the Premier League alight after arriving at Wolves from RB Leipzig in July 2022. He has been in fine form this season, posting 11 goals and three assists in 21 games across competitions.

The 27-year-old has followed in the footsteps of Red Devils legend Park and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-min. He holds the former in high regard and explains how he is an idol back in South Korea (via the Premier League's YouTube channel):

"He (gave us dreams) as kids and he's my idol...We watched every single game he played. Our idol and our legend, every Korean loves him. He's an amazing player and an amazing person."

Park is, for many, one of the unsung heroes of Sir Alex Ferguson's dominant Manchester United side during the mid-2000s. The versatile midfielder made 204 appearances at Old Trafford, scoring 28 goals and providing 30 assists.

The iconic South Korean was a big-game player, particularly coming to the fore against Arsenal. He bagged five goals in 16 games against the Gunners and was on the winning side on nine occasions.

Park won 11 major trophies during his time with the Red Devils. That includes four Premier League titles, and he was named South Korea's Player of the Year in 2010.

Wayne Rooney claims Park ji-Sung was as important as Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney (right) hailed Park Ji-sung.

Wayne Rooney moved to praise Park for his importance in Manchester United's success during their time at the club. He alluded to how fans may easily recall Cristiano Ronaldo's spell at Old Trafford in comparison to the South Korean's. He said in 2020 (via The Mirrror):

"If you mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo to a 12-year-old, they would immediately say, 'Yeah, he was a brilliant player for Manchester United,' but if you said 'Park Ji-sung' they may not know who he was."

Rooney felt that big-name players such as himself and Ronaldo often got the headlines but stressed how vital someone like Park was:

"Yet all of us who played with Park know he was almost as important to our success... They were (Park and Darren Fletcher) vital to us. Players like me, Ronaldo, Tevez got the headlines but they were as important as us if not more, because of what they did for the team."

Park was a workhorse who was constantly tasked with man-marking the superstar of opposition teams. He did so in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2010, keeping the iconic Andrea Pirlo relatively quiet.

The former PSV midfielder could play in attacking midfield, centrally, and on the wing. He was one of the most reliable players of Manchester United's dominance under Sir Alex.