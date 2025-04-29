"Amazing players" - PSG star Joao Neves praises 3 Arsenal stars ahead of UEFA Champions League semi-final clash

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg clash against Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves has lauded three Gunners players. The players are Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and midfield powerhouse Thomas Partey.

The two sides also faced off in the league stage of the competition this season, with the Gunners winning 2-0. In an interview, Neves was questioned about which opponent has been the toughest this season. He told The Athletic (via TBR Football):

“Arsenal, for sure. One of the best teams. The midfield – Odegaard, Declan Rice, Partey. Amazing players.”

The trio of Odegaard, Rice, and Partey has formed a remarkable pact in midfield that has destabilized several attacking teams in this season’s UCL. During the quarterfinal against Real Madrid, Rice scored two outstanding free kicks that placed Arsenal in pole position to eliminate Los Blancos.

In 11 Champions League appearances, the English midfielder has also recorded six goal contributions this season. As an intuitive force saddled with the responsibility of creating goal-scoring chances, Odegaard has registered four goal contributions in nine UCL fixtures.

The Norwegian's creative masterclass will be needed as the Gunners are eager to register a comfortable win in the first leg against PSG. While Partey has been the mastermind behind the Gunners' stability in midfield, he's set to miss the first leg due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Partey's absence could affect the Gunners' balance in midfield. However, Mikel Arteta would be looking to remedy the situation by providing a decent tactical pattern. The first leg will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, April 29.

“I believe that Arsenal has the potential to do it” - Arsene Wenger on the UCL clash versus PSG

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has expressed optimism regarding the Gunners’ possibility of defeating PSG. The French experienced tactician also revealed that he's looking forward to the clash between the two teams.

In a brief interview with SkySportsNews, Wenger said (via Afcstuff on X):

“I believe that Arsenal has the potential to do it, but PSG is a very good team as well. Everybody is excited about it & let’s see & hope.”

Going by their last five meetings across competitions, the Gunners have emerged victorious three times. Also, PSG has failed to register a win out of five games, and two draws have been recorded.

During the league stage this season, the Gunners defeated PSG 2-0, with the goals coming from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz.

