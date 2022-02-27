"Amazing to watch" - Paddy Kenny says 21-year-old is going to become a 'massive' player for Manchester United

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has lauded Jadon Sancho for his recent resurgence, adding that the young winger could be a key player for Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has been one of United's most important players in recent weeks. Sancho has contributed one goal and two assists in his last four league games.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Kenny heaped praise on Sancho for his consistency and form, saying:

“Sancho has been amazing to watch over the last few weeks. It can take a run of games to get some consistency and some form. I think he has really upped his game in recent weeks. He has shone in a poor Man United side where you never know what you are going to get. We know he is going to be a massive player for Man United, and he can start to push on now. That would be a huge boost for them."

Kenny added:

“He is showing why Man United paid a lot of money for him, and I think they need a spark of something if they are going to get into that top four. Sancho could be the key to that. He’s the one who can get the goals they need. He needs as much confidence as he can get especially with the World Cup at the end of this year as well.”

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for around £73 million last summer. The 21-year-old winger had a slow start to life at Old Trafford, not scoring his first league goal till November. However, the England international has looked lively in recent games under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Sancho was one of the best players on the pitch when United secured a dramatic 4-2 win at Leeds United last week. His overall record for United currently stands at four goals and two assists from 30 games across competitions.

Silenced Elland Road. 🤫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho vs Leeds United [Man Utd]: 21 final third passes 🥇8 touches in opposition box 🥇3 successful take-ons🥈3 chances created 🥇 2 assists 🥇Silenced Elland Road. 🤫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/zGwvbu7UDm

Manchester United drop more points against Watford in Premier League

Manchester United failed to make the most of the chances they created against Watford at Old Trafford. The Red Devils had 22 shots in the game, but only three of them were on target. Cristiano Ronaldo scored past Ben Foster, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

This is the second time this season Manchester United dropped points against Watford. The Red Devils suffered a 4-1 defeat in November, which turned out to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last game in charge of the club.

United currently lead fifth-placed Arsenal by two points, but the Gunners have three games in hand.

