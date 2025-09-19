  • home icon
  • Football
  • Lionel Messi
  • Amid reports of Lionel Messi signing new contract at Inter Miami, Javier Mascherano explains why he’s ‘not going to speak’ about it

Amid reports of Lionel Messi signing new contract at Inter Miami, Javier Mascherano explains why he’s ‘not going to speak’ about it

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 19, 2025 17:29 GMT
Javier Mascherano is Lionel Messi
Javier Mascherano is former teammate Lionel Messi's coach at Inter Miami

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has refused to be drawn into rumours surrounding Lionel Messi's contract situation at the club. The 38-year-old is in the final months of his current deal with the Herons, which is set to expire at the end of the year.

Ad

Speaking at his press conference ahead of facing D.C United, Mascherano refused to address rumours stating that a contract renewal for the mercurial forward is imminent. The Argentine tactician expressed his desire for a positive outcome in Messi's contract talks but stopped short of making any definitive statements about a new deal.

“I’m not going to speak about hypotheticals, and I’m certainly not the one who should make that announcement. Hopefully it happens soon. It would be fantastic news not only for the club but for MLS and soccer in the United States as a whole. We just have to let things take their natural course and allow those who need to announce it to do so", he said via GOAL.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023 and has won two titles in two years with the MLS outfit. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in Florida and has since established himself as the club's talisman, becoming their record goalscorer.

Messi has been linked with a move back to Europe in recent months, with preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup said to be a reason for the purported transfer. With an extension reportedly imminent, the Argentina international now appears set to end his career with the MLS side.

Ad

Lionel Messi closing in on Inter Miami extension - Reports

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is close to agreeing on a new deal with the MLS outfit, as per reports. The Argentine star will sign a deal with the Herons that will see him remain on their books for the rest of his professional career.

Ad

According to ESPN (via BR Football), Messi will sign a multi-year deal with the Herons before his current contract reaches its expiry in December. The new contract will ensure that he remains on the books of the club until well after the FIFA World Cup next summer.

Messi is the reigning MLS MVP, having won the award in the 2024 season after leading the Herons to win the Supporters Shield. The former Barcelona man has scored 20 goals in 21 MLS games this season and appears primed to lead his side to the playoffs for a second successive season.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications