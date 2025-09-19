Amid reports of Lionel Messi signing new contract at Inter Miami, Javier Mascherano explains why he’s ‘not going to speak’ about it

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has refused to be drawn into rumours surrounding Lionel Messi's contract situation at the club. The 38-year-old is in the final months of his current deal with the Herons, which is set to expire at the end of the year. Speaking at his press conference ahead of facing D.C United, Mascherano refused to address rumours stating that a contract renewal for the mercurial forward is imminent. The Argentine tactician expressed his desire for a positive outcome in Messi's contract talks but stopped short of making any definitive statements about a new deal. “I’m not going to speak about hypotheticals, and I’m certainly not the one who should make that announcement. Hopefully it happens soon. It would be fantastic news not only for the club but for MLS and soccer in the United States as a whole. We just have to let things take their natural course and allow those who need to announce it to do so&quot;, he said via GOAL.Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023 and has won two titles in two years with the MLS outfit. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in Florida and has since established himself as the club's talisman, becoming their record goalscorer. Messi has been linked with a move back to Europe in recent months, with preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup said to be a reason for the purported transfer. With an extension reportedly imminent, the Argentina international now appears set to end his career with the MLS side. Lionel Messi closing in on Inter Miami extension - ReportsInter Miami star Lionel Messi is close to agreeing on a new deal with the MLS outfit, as per reports. The Argentine star will sign a deal with the Herons that will see him remain on their books for the rest of his professional career. According to ESPN (via BR Football), Messi will sign a multi-year deal with the Herons before his current contract reaches its expiry in December. The new contract will ensure that he remains on the books of the club until well after the FIFA World Cup next summer. Messi is the reigning MLS MVP, having won the award in the 2024 season after leading the Herons to win the Supporters Shield. The former Barcelona man has scored 20 goals in 21 MLS games this season and appears primed to lead his side to the playoffs for a second successive season.