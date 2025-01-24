Amid rumors of Barcelona signing Marcus Rashford, club legend Rivaldo offers opinion on transfer move for Manchester United forward

Barcelona icon Rivaldo has suggested that the signing of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford would be a positive move for the club. This comes after a report from Spanish outlet SPORT said the winger could be headed to the Catalan giants on a short-term loan.

Rivaldo told Betfair that the 27-year-old could be a reliable backup option for the side, saying (via Forbes):

"I think he would have a place in this team because, in addition to being a great player, Barca has a schedule of many games ahead of it and that would help him have opportunities. Rashford surely knows that."

"An arrival like Rashford can only be positive because it helps the coach build a better team and gives him more options to choose between those alternatives to put on the field," the Brazilian added.

Rashford has fallen down the pecking order under new manager Ruben Amorim and has yet to make an appearance since their 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on December 12, 2024. The academy graduate has failed to make even the matchday squad in recent times, indicating a possible departure from Manchester United.

Barcelona boast one of the most potent front-threes this season, with Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha, all impressing. However, their schedule is set to become tight soon, as they enter into the business end of their Champions League and LaLiga campaigns. Rashford could thus be a valuable option to either come off the bench or start a few games to rotate with the other attackers.

Benfica star waiting for Manchester United stance as Barcelona display interest: Reports

Carreras could head back to Old Trafford.

Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is the subject of transfer interest from Barcelona and Manchester United. According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the player is keen to learn the Red Devils' stance on a move for him.

The report further adds that despite their interest, La Blaugrana may find a move for him difficult as he has a €50 million release clause in his contract. A deal for the Red Devils is bound to be simpler as they have a €20 million buy-back clause.

The 21-year-old came up through Manchester United's youth set-up before earning a loan move to Benfica in 2023. It was made permanent in the summer of 2024. With the side's current options Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling to stay fit regularly, a recall for the former academy prospect could be a good move.

