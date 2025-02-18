Amid rumors about SPL plotting world-record transfer with €1bn contract for Vinicius, Real Madrid forward receives special gift from Al-Ittihad star

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has received a special gift from club legend Karim Benzema. The French striker left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023 to move to Al-Ittihad and currently plies his trade in the Middle East.

Interestingly, the Brazilian also remains heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. The player is under contract with the LaLiga giants until 2027 and reportedly has a €1bn release clause in his deal.

Vinicius was wanted by clubs from the Middle East last summer as well and was apparently offered a massive pay package to make the move. However, the player ended up staying with Real Madrid and has been in superb form this season.

The 24-year-old has registered 16 goals and 12 assists from 31 games across competitions this campaign. On Monday, the player received a signed shirt from Karim Benzema, and shared the picture on social media.

It has been suggested for a while that clubs from the Middle East have retained their interest in the Brazilian, so this latest development is likely to send the rumor mill into overdrive. Saudi clubs are apparently willing to offer Real Madrid €300m for the player.

According to recent reports, Vinicius Junior's camp have met officials from the Middle Eastern country in Prague to discuss a move. The player has apparently been presented a five-year contract worth €1bn.

Will Real Madrid extend Vinicius Junior's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have recently reached out to Vinicius Junior's camp to understand his requirements for a new deal, says Relevo. However, they have been suprised by the player's demands.

It appears that the Brazilian wants to be the highest earner at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has asked for a new contract worth €25m per year. The player currently earns €15m per year, the same as Kylian Mbappe.

However, the Frenchman receive a little more than his compatriot as a result of his image rights agreement with Los Blancos. Vinicius now wants to bridge that gap and has already set his demands for a new deal.

The Brazilian narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or last year, but won The Best FIFA Mens's Player of the year award last December. He now wants a pay package that reflects his rising status in world football. However, the report adds that Real Madrid have no desire to break their salary structure to accomodate his demands.

