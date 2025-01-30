Amid rumours linking Arsenal with move to sign Ollie Watkins, Gunners legend Martin Keown makes bold claim about potential transfer

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has claimed that his former club have little chance of roping in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in the winter transfer window.

Earlier this Wednesday (January 29), the Gunners reportedly tabled a £60 million offer for the Aston Villa ace. However, Unai Emery's side were quick to reject the north London outfit's offer for the Englishman.

Ahead of Arsenal's 2-1 UEFA Champions League win at Girona, Keown shared his two cents on the Gunners' rejected bid for Watkins. He said on TNT Sports (h/t Metro):

"It's an interesting one because he's a decent player. I would want him. I don't think Villa will accept the deal. They've got two very good strikers there, haven't they? So, eventually one [of Watkins and Jhon Duran] may move on. Or maybe they'll both stay, I don't know. But Arsenal are definitely pushing in the last few days of the transfer window and they need to strike."

Watkins, whose current contract will expire in June 2028, is currently considered one of Aston Villa's most important stars. The 29-year-old helped his club qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season.

Since leaving Brenford in a potential £33 million move in 2020, Watkins has made 201 overall appearances for Aston Villa. He has contributed 81 goals, including 69 Premier League goals, and 35 assists so far.

Mikel Arteta defends 28-year-old Arsenal star

At a recent press conference, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked to opine on Mikel Merino's start to life at the Emirates Stadium side. He responded (h/t Metro):

"He's been quite unfortunate, to be honest. But Mikel's character is unbelievable. He's so determined and now he has some rhythm, some momentum and has had some very good moments in the last few weeks with us."

Shedding light on Merino's availability, the Spanish coach continued:

"Unfortunately, he had a little niggle but it was nothing serious, but we play every two and a half days so you miss two matches. He's fit again and available and it's great to have him in the team."

Merino, 28, joined his club from Real Sociedad in a potential £32 million deal last summer. He has started 14 of his 24 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, registering two goals and one assist.

Last season, the UEFA Euro 2024 winner helped Real Sociedad finish sixth in the La Liga table. He scored eight goals and provided five assists in 45 games across competitions, including 39 starts, for them.

