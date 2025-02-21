"Amorim needs a decent result or two to build some credit" - Chris Sutton predicts result for Everton vs Manchester United

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Everton to hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their upcoming Premier League clash. The two sides are set to face each other at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 22.

Manchester United have been poor under Ruben Amorim's tutelage and are languishing in 15th place in the league table with 29 points from 25 games. They have lost three out of their last five league games and are one point off 14th-placed Everton.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are in red-hot form under new boss David Moyes, having won four of their last five league fixtures, drawing the remaining one. Having held league leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw recently, they will fancy their chances at securing a result against Manchester United.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Everton have moved above Manchester United in the table, and they go into this game as favourites - and rightly so. The Toffees are without the injured Iliman Ndiaye, which is a big blow for them, but Beto's improvement under David Moyes has been incredible and they definitely carry a goal threat now."

"I actually think this game will be quite tight, though. I didn't think United's performance in last weekend's defeat at Tottenham was as bad as a lot of people made out."

He added:

"They had some very good early chances they should have taken and I have a feeling they will have some opportunities this time too. This smells of a 1-1 draw to me, which is what I am going with. One of my pals is an Everton fan and every time I haven't backed them to win under Moyes and they got something, he loved it."

"He will probably be quite happy that I am not backing them here, either, but it's important for United boss Ruben Amorim that they get something at Goodison Park, and the way his side end this campaign is massive for him too."

He also explained why Amorim needs to salvage a few big wins this season:

"United are not getting relegated whatever happens, but Amorim needs a decent result or two to build some credit for next season. If he overhauls his squad in the summer, he needs to hit the ground running - it will be seen as being more his team and he has to get a tune out of them. If that doesn't happen, then there is going to be a pile on from people saying there has been no progress since he took over from Erik ten Hag."

Sutton's Prediction: 1-1

How did Manchester United fare against Everton in their reverse PL fixture this season?

Manchester United will be desperate to return to winning ways in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Everton. The last time these two sides faced each other, the Red Devils cruised to a 4-0 win over Sean Dyche's side. Both Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee netted braces in that game (December 1, 2024).

However, with David Moyes replacing Dyche at the helm and Rashford on loan at Aston Villa, United are likely to face a tougher test. Nevertheless, they do have a superior statistical record over Everton, having won each of their last five league games, and keeping clean sheets in their last four.

Moreover, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has also confirmed that Manuel Ugarte, Christian Eriksen, and Leny Yoro are all expected to return to the matchday squad.

